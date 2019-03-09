Memphis Grizzlies announce current MVP Season Ticket Members can renew season tickets for 2019/20 season starting now

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that current MVP Season Ticket Members can renew their Season Tickets for the 2019/20 season starting today. MVPs who renew and opt to pay in full with a Grizzlies Mastercard® from Pinnacle Financial Partners by Friday, March 22, will receive an additional MVP Member Advantage savings with a total of 10% off their Season Ticket purchase and will also guarantee their 2019/20 Season Ticket locations and MVP Season Ticket Pricing. MVPs who renew early and opt to pay in full by March 22 with any other payment option will save 5% off their total Season Ticket purchase.

New this year, all MVPs who renew by March 22 are eligible for the Grizzlies’ 10 Days 10 Gifts Renewal Lottery. Drawings will be daily starting on March 11. The earlier MVPs renew, the better the chances of winning experiences and prizes such as a trip for two to an away Grizzlies game with travel on the team plan next season, a $1000 Amazon Gift Card, FedExForum concert package and more.

The final deadline to guarantee 2019/20 seats and MVP Season Ticket savings is Friday, April 5.

All renewing MVP Season Ticket Members will continue to receive the best benefits package in the NBA presented by Gold Strike Casino, an MGM Resorts Destination. MVP Members can extend their benefits beyond FedExForum and have access to the best events in Memphis like Memphis in May BBQ Fest, Cooper Young Festival, Levitt Shell Nights and more. In addition, MVP Members who renew now can select their member MVP Benefit Gift from a list that includes food and beverage credits, a Jaren Jackson Jr. autographed jersey and other Grizzlies memorabilia.

Renewing is easy and can be done in several, convenient ways. MVPs can renew on their mobile devices by logging in to their MVP account, calling their Account Executive directly or at 901-888-HOOP, visit grizzlies.com/myMVP and pay online or print their online invoice and drop their payment in the mail. In addition, those who renew their Season Tickets with a Pinnacle credit card prior to April 5 will also receive a Jaren Jackson Jr. signed basketball.

In addition, the Grizzlies announced that fans who wish to become first time MVP Season Ticket Members by purchasing 2019/20 Season Tickets, may do so now. Fans who place a 10% nonrefundable deposit on 2019/20 Season Tickets will also receive a complimentary ticket for each remaining home contest of the 2018/19 season.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ remaining contests may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.