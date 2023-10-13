MikeCheck: With point guard options limited in preseason, Grizzlies seek growth at ‘attack spot’

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 08: Jacob Gilyard #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Indiana Pacers at FedExForum on October 08, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. ( Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) )

MIAMI – Eventually, the Grizzlies will have arguably the deepest and most productive point guard position in the NBA.

For now, they’re in the grips of preseason growing pains.

Franchise catalyst Ja Morant is serving a 25-game league suspension to open the season. New acquisition Marcus Smart has been sidelined the first three preseason games as a precaution while he deals with abdominal soreness from training camp.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 08: Derrick Rose #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against Isaiah Jackson #22 of the Indiana Pacers during the game at FedExForum on October 08, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.

And the Grizzlies are diligently managing the workload that 15-year veteran Derrick Rose is carrying as he grows acclimated to a new offense and set of teammates.

On nights like Thursday, when Rose was given a game off after starting the first two exhibitions, the Grizzlies were down to developmental prospect Jacob Gilyard as the starter and lone traditional point guard. These are challenging times as the coaching staff installs new tweaks to the offense while trying to also evaluate an ongoing competition for the small forward spot.

Yet where challenges arise, coach Taylor Jenkins also sees opportunities.

But one area where the Grizzlies have struggled has been with turnovers, having committed 56 through three preseason games as they sort through scheme adjustments and player absences.

“Coming into the season, we obviously knew the situation with Ja,” Jenkins said of the status at point guard. “And with Marcus day-to-day, although he’s been fully present, the chemistry (aspect) we’ll figure out in due time for sure. It’s been great getting Derrick up to speed, new to the program, new terminology. And with all that, he’s doing a phenomenal job.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 12: Jacob Gilyard #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball upcourt during a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 12, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The preseason is for working out kinks. And many of the Grizzlies’ secondary playmakers are learning through trial and error. Memphis committed 23 turnovers in Thursday’s 103-102 loss in Atlanta, where Gilyard played nearly 31 minutes and accounted for 10 of the team’s 28 assists.

Jenkins has turned to numerous wing players to help facilitate the offense throughout the preseason, with players at all five positions granted opportunities to initiate sets. The hope is that having multiple players capable of running the offense will add even more versatility and depth to the Grizzlies’ offensive attack when the primary rotation is available for the season.

On Thursday, the team relied heavily on bigger guards and forwards such as Ziaire Williams and David Roddy to help Gilyard facilitate the offense as Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Rose sat out. During the first two preseason games against the Pacers on Sunday and Bucks on Tuesday, those duties largely fell upon Bane and Kennard in support of Rose.

After seeing his playing time and role gradually diminish elsewhere in recent seasons, Rose said he welcomes the opportunity to play as many minutes as Memphis needs, particularly early in the season while Morant is unavailable. The chance to potentially contribute on a regular basis was among the reasons Rose, the 2010 NBA Most Valuable Player, sought out the Grizzlies as he contemplated options in free agency over the summer.

MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 10: Derrick Rose #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 10, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I just have to stay ready, and as long as I’m prepared, everything else will fall in line,” said Rose, who is among Grizzlies veterans who have played only the first halves of preseason games so far. “Coming here, this experience is different. I may have to play more, and they may need me to do more than I have the past couple of years. Over the years, I’ve figured out a way to adapt. And I’m going to continue to do that.”

The Grizzlies hope to see Smart in one of the remaining preseason games if he continues to progress from the soreness. Before Thursday’s game in Atlanta, Smart went through an extensive on-court workout with new Grizzlies assistant coach Anthony Carter.

The two-game trip continues Sunday against Miami, followed by a four-day stretch leading into the preseason finale next Friday on the road against the Bucks. The Grizzlies play their regular-season and home opener Oct. 25 against the Pelicans.

There’s a lot to juggle between now and then, but shoring up the ballhandling is a priority.

MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 10: Head Coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies coaches against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 10, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Hopefully, with the kind of offense we’re trying to continue to install, anybody can be a playmaker for us and be in that attack spot that we’re calling it this year,” Jenkins said. “But finding somebody who can organize you is obviously something we need to continue to work through, getting guys comfortable with that.”

Jenkins pointed to the growth of Williams during this process. The No. 10 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, Williams has had two straight strong showings in the preseason. He had 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range in the first half against the Hawks, and spent time defending elusive All-Star point guard Trae Young.

Power forward Santi Aldama also made some encouraging plays with six assists along with 22 points and seven rebounds. The goal is to build on those efforts while limiting some of the blunders that have stalled the offense for stretches in games.

Gilyard, who spent most of last season with the G League’s Memphis Hustle, is ready to make the most of these learning opportunities as he helps the Grizzlies fill the point guard void. Working alongside Morant, Smart and Rose since training camp started had prepared him for the starting role Thursday, when his game-high assists also came with just two turnovers.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 12: Jacob Gilyard #0 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 12, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

“It’s been good, learning from a former MVP (Rose), a Defensive Player of the Year (Smart) and a soon-to-be MVP (Morant),” said Gilyard, who is signed to a two-way contract that allows him to spend time with both the Hustle and Grizzlies this season. “Getting these reps and seeing how their minds are working has been great for me as a leader and point guard going forward.”

These type of growth opportunities allow Jenkins to see beyond the current challenges.

“These are great times for more guys to showcase their development,” Jenkins said of players pressed into more playmaking responsibilities. “We have two more preseason games, and hopefully we’ll get Marcus back out there pretty soon. Right now, it’s just day-to-day. But we’ll be rocking and rolling here pretty soon to start the season. Then, when Ja comes back, we’re going to have great depth at that point guard position.”

Ultimately, the Grizzlies are destined to be elite at that spot.