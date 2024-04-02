MikeCheck: Jackson grinds to 65-game milestone for Grizzlies; qualifies for NBA season honors

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 1: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on April 1, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. ( Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images )

MEMPHIS – For an accurate snapshot of just how erratic this season has been for the Grizzlies, look no further than Jaren Jackson Jr.’s first two games of their current road trip.

On the first stop in Orlando on Saturday, Jackson slumped through a 1-for-9 shooting effort to finish with a season-low four points in 26 minutes during a 30-point blowout loss.

Stop two in Detroit produced the completely opposite end of the spectrum for the franchise anchor. Jackson painted a portrait of dominance and perseverance as he etched out 40 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in a 110-108 win over the Pistons.

The common denominator in that span of 48 hours for the Grizzlies?

Jackson’s presence.

“I try to be there for my team, go out and do what I do,” Jackson insisted. “We’ve gone through a lot. And all you can do is try to learn from all of it, you know. Keep grinding. That’s really it.”

Through the ups and downs – including all of the injuries, absences, roster changes and adversity in between – Jackson’s availability has essentially been counted on all season for Memphis.

That win over Detroit as both teams eye a spot in next month’s draft lottery could easily be dismissed as a relatively meaningless victory over a young team with the NBA’s worst record.

But for the Grizzlies and Jackson, it counts for way more than that. It registers as game No. 65 he has played this season, meaning the sixth-year veteran has reached the league’s new threshold to qualify for postseason honors and awards with seven regular season games remaining.

The Grizzlies (25-50) end their three-game trip with Wednesday’s matchup with Milwaukee before returning home to play five of their final six games at FedExForum to close the season.

Jackson, the NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has been one of the few constants during a season in which Memphis set NBA records for roster attrition forced by injuries. The Grizzlies are approaching nearly 500 combined games missed this season to player injuries. They have used 45 different starting lineups and had 31 different players appear in at least one game.

It’s all largely orbited around Jackson, who has pushed through the difficulties to expand his game, increase his leadership and embrace the bigger-picture perspective required to salvage something productive from this savage season.

“With everything we’ve challenged him with, he’s responded,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of Jackson. “From a development standpoint, IQ standpoint, leadership standpoint – he’s been a spirit leader for us, navigating adversity throughout the season. The fact he’s been healthy and available all season, dating to the end of last season, has really set him up for success. Despite what our record is, his individual growth has taken huge steps on both sides of the floor.”

Coming off consecutive seasons of leading the NBA in blocks and becoming one of the youngest defensive player of the year winners in league history, Jackson has taken on more responsibility on offense this season. The Grizzlies relied more heavily on Jackson as a scorer and playmaker with catalysts Ja Morant missing all but nine games due to suspension and shoulder surgery.

Memphis has also been without Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane and Derrick Rose for significant chunks of the season. Jackson has responded with career-high season averages in minutes (32.1), scoring (22.3), assists (2.3) and steals (1.2) while still posting nearly two blocks per game.

He’s done most of that work since January primarily lining up at center, where he shifted from his natural power forward position to help the team fill another void due to injuries and attrition. The Grizzlies have prioritized adding frontcourt depth, particularly in the power rotation, this offseason through either trades, June’s NBA Draft or the July free-agency period.

But in the meantime, seeing how well Jackson transitions to the center spot has been among the biggest in-season projects the team has focused on during this late-season evaluation process. In the 14 games he’s played since the All-Star Break, almost exclusively at center, Jackson, at 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, has adjusted to the increased physical demands with higher production.

During that stretch covering the past six weeks, Jackson’s minutes, shot attempts, free-throw attempts, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks have all increased from prior to the All-Star break. That’s where Jenkins applauds the biggest growth in Jackson’s impact.

Jenkins also pointed to how Jackson has remained on an upward trajectory since last offseason, when he spent the summer anchoring Team USA at center during the FIBA World Cup in Asia.

“The durability has been one of the most impressive things, the amount of work he’s put in dating to Team USA and the confidence boost it gave him to take the next step in his game,” Jenkins added. “We faced our share of challenges this year as a team, but it hasn’t deterred him from finding different ways to impact growth even though we’re not always getting the results.”

Along the way, Jackson has managed an upbeat temperament and a positive spirit.

Being available throughout the season has allowed Jackson to log important minutes on the court with the Grizzlies’ emerging players such as swingmen Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson. GG Jackson and Williams arrived in the second round of each of the past two drafts and have used this season to develop into key pieces to the primary rotation moving forward.

Playing alongside Jaren Jackson, both Williams and GG Jackson showed enough promise and potential to have their two-way, developmental contracts converted into standard, four-year NBA deals. Jackson’s persistence this season also gave him a chance to be on the court for some initial games with veteran forward Brandon Clarke, who returned to action last week after completing his year-long rehab from Achilles surgery.

The game in Detroit offered an encouraging glimpse into what the future could look like for the Grizzlies’ power rotation. Jackson and Clarke combined for 55 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and four steals while shooting a combined 57.1-percent from the field.

“You hope for the best for the people that go out there and suit up,” Jackson said of coping with the revolving rotation of players in and out of the lineup this season. “It doesn’t matter whoever it is out there; they know it’s a big responsibility, and we’re trying our best. You just have to keep that same effort and energy, and things will turn around.”

Whether he’s adjusting to different approaches from opponents or adapting to the various challenges from within, Jackson has brought the same work ethic and energy to every task.

This season marks the third straight campaign in which Jackson has played at least 63 games. By comparison, injuries prevented him from playing more than 58 games in any of his first three seasons since he was selected by the Grizzlies with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Reaching the 65-game benchmark this season allows Jackson to qualify for NBA awards such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, All-NBA teams and the NBA’s All-Defensive teams. In addition to last season’s Defensive Player of the Year award, Jackson has also been an All-Star and a two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection.

Some of those potential NBA award distinctions are also part of the criteria for players to qualify for super max contract extensions. Jackson has two seasons remaining on his current contract and could enter into negotiations for a potential max-level extension as soon as next offseason.

It’s possible – even likely – that the Grizzlies reduce the burden on Jackson over the final two weeks of the season and play younger players for extended minutes. Jackson has put in the work this season, and has gone above and beyond to set the foundation for his team.

He’s earned it with his persistent presence.

“There’s so many different ways you can improve your game,” Jackson insisted. “There’s going to be way more coverages thrown at you. You have so much more to deal with. So, you’ve got the opportunity every day to go out there. It’s still the NBA, the best league in the world . . . I have to stay positive so everybody else feels it. We still have games left, so there’s opportunity.”

Therefore, durability these days has its benefits.