MikeCheck: Grizzlies set to face former teammate Brooks motivated by building, not banter

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrates during the game against the LA Clippers on November 12, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

HOUSTON – Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. had options.

Either take the bait that was cast from Houston by former teammate Dillon Brooks and respond to some of the antics and comments designed to get under their skin.

Or, the Grizzlies could draw motivation from their encouraging play over the past six quarters rather than the trash talk and slights from someone they last played with six months ago.

“It’s an NBA game . . . there’s a lot more going on than the back-and-forth (banter),” Jackson assured. “You just have to focus. We play a hundred of these. Everyone has to lock in and know what we need to bring to the table to go out and get a win.”

That was the mindset as the Grizzlies wrapped up preparations before traveling to Houston for Wednesday’s game against the Rockets. The matchup marks the first time the feisty Brooks will face his former team since signing as a prioritized free agent last summer with the Rockets.

For six years, Brooks was the Grizzlies’ top perimeter defender. He helped bridge the end of the Grit-and-Grind era during Mike Conley’s and Marc Gasol’s final season to the birth of the Next Gen transition anchored by Jackson, Bane and Ja Morant.

After a frustrating finish to last season, both sides felt it was time to part ways. The Grizzlies wanted to reset the roster with more mature veterans with deep playoff experience, while Brooks signed a four-year, $80 million contract as part of Houston’s offseason makeover.

The Rockets enter Wednesday’s matchup on a three-game losing streak after emerging as one of the NBA’s early surprise teams following their 6-3 start. Now at 6-6, Houston owns a .500 or better record for the first time through 12 games since the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (3-10) are trying to turn a corner after losing their first six games. Memphis has battled mounting injuries since training camp, with the team announcing Monday that reserve swingman Luke Kennard will miss at least two weeks with a bone bruise in his knee. Backup center Xavier Tillman is also likely out for a week with knee soreness.

Only three players – Bane, Jackson and David Roddy – have played in all the first 13 games. The injuries and attrition have also led to the Grizzlies using seven different starting lineups to fill the various voids.

The Grizzlies hope to build on their recent effort. That includes much-improved defensive performances the past two games, when they rallied from a 19-point deficit for a 120-108 win against the Spurs and held Boston to its fewest points of the season in Sunday’s 102-100 loss.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 18: Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 18, 2023 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

“We’re playing some unique lineups every single day,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said of the constant rotation tweaks. “It’s about pouring in work on how we can put guys in spots to be successful offensively and defensively, especially the last two games with how hard guys are playing. We’ll work through the kinks with that. But we just have to adapt right now.”

Among those adjustments has included relying on a pair of developmental prospects who are on Two-Way contracts. Backup point guard Jacob Gilyard was recently pressed into a starting role amid injuries to Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose in addition to Morant’s ongoing 25-game suspension.

And on Sunday against Boston, second-year swingman Vince Williams Jr. contributed to a defensive effort that limited superstars Jayson Tatum to eight turnovers and Jaylen Brown to just 5-of-16 shooting from the field.

Although he’s played infrequently this season, Williams leads the Grizzlies in plus-minus ratio by a significant margin, meaning the team outperforms its opponent when he’s on the floor.

Also on the wing, Santi Aldama has been the latest player to step into a starting role and respond. With depth limited at small forward, the 6-11 Aldama has shifted over from his role as Jackson’s backup at power forward to play both forward spots as well as some time at center.

Aldama has scored in double figures three straight games, including 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists – all career highs – Sunday against Boston.

“We’re obviously in a tough situation with guys out, and then when guys come back other guys go out,” said Aldama, averaging 23 points and nine rebounds the last three games. “There’s nothing you can really do about it but stay ready and keep that next-man-up mentality we always talk about. Just keep grinding. Everybody will get their opportunity. Everybody is ready.”

MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 19: Santi Aldama #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the Boston Celtics on November 19, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Rockets represent another challenge for which the Grizzlies insist they’re ready.

They know Brooks will certainly be ready, too.

Bane anticipates an intense matchup when he takes the court against his former mentor. Brooks initially took Bane under his wing in Memphis when Bane was a rookie four seasons ago. Bane is now one of the most productive shooting guards in the NBA this season and recently signed the most lucrative contract in Grizzlies’ franchise history.

“He helped me a lot – showed me how to work, showed me what it takes to stick in this league and be a pro,” Bane expressed Tuesday of his relationship with Brooks. “It’s paid off a lot for me. Against any good team, it’s going to bring (intensity) out of us. But with Dillon being on the other side, it’ll definitely be some extra emotion.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 18: Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 18, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

A win over Houston would improve the Grizzlies to 4-4 in their last eight games.

Considering where they started, that would be significant improvement. That’s the ultimate goal for Wednesday’s game.