MikeCheck: Grizzlies ‘ramping up’ Smart this week, eyeing debut in Friday’s preseason finale

The Grizzlies plan to ramp up workouts for Marcus Smart this week in anticipation of the veteran guard making his debut in Friday’s final preseason game.

Smart sat out the first four preseason games as a precaution while dealing with minor abdominal soreness that stemmed from training camp.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has laid out a schedule that increases the intensity of Smart’s workload this week, and is hopeful of seeing him play Friday in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

Smart traveled with the Grizzlies on last week’s two-game trip, where they lost in Atlanta on Thursday and at Miami on Sunday after winning their first two preseason games at home.

“We’ve got four days before our next game, and the ramp-up period is going really well right now,” Jenkins said of Smart’s progress entering this week. “That soreness we’ve talked about has kind of dissipated. And now, (Smart’s) work rate is up to the level that it needs to be to get him ready for five-on-five play.”

According to Jenkins, Smart is scheduled to go through a high-intensity workout Monday with the team’s performance and coaching staffs. The expectation is then that Smart will participate in Tuesday’s full practice with the team.

Barring any issues, Smart would participate in Wednesday’s planned intrasquad scrimmage. The Grizzlies are expected to practice again Thursday before traveling to Milwaukee to wrap up the five-game preseason slate Friday against the Bucks.

That matchup with Milwaukee’s new tandem of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is the final tune-up ahead of the Grizzlies’ home and season opener Oct. 25 against the Pelicans.

A nine-year veteran and the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, Smart was the Grizzlies biggest offseason addition when he was acquired in a June trade from Boston. Smart helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals two seasons ago, and was brought in to bolster a Memphis backcourt that will be without suspended point guard Ja Morant for the season’s first 25 games.

Smart made an instant impact with his effort on the court and with his vocal leadership when training camp opened earlier this month. The Grizzlies are eager to see Smart back in the mix this week during competitive stages of practice as they prepare for the season.

“He’s obviously a big part of what we’re doing moving forward,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, who has taken on more playmaking responsibilities while Smart has been out. “So, I can’t wait to be back out there with him as he gets more and more ready.”

Teammates have said Smart has been actively engaged in everything the Grizzlies have been doing over the past few weeks, aside from playing in the actual preseason games. So, it’s not likely that Smart will need extra encouragement or time to get caught up to speed.

“He’s doing it himself, taking the initiative,” Bane said of Smart’s daily involvement. “He’s the one speaking up in film sessions, in the practices and in the games, telling us what he sees and everything we’re doing. So, he’s been very much a part of everything all this time.”

The Grizzlies have endured most of the preseason with limited depth at the point guard position. Smart is projected to start during the first 25 games the team will be without Morant. However, missing both Morant and Smart during the exhibition schedule has placed more of a workload on 15-year veteran Derrick Rose, who has started three of the four preseason games.

The only other traditional point guard available on the Grizzlies roster is second-year prospect Jacob Gilyard, who is on a two-way developmental contract. Rose, the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2011, is grateful for the chance to start and play a primary role on a contender.

But Rose also looks forward to seeing what the rotation looks like with Smart aligned. The Grizzlies used Sunday’s game in Miami as an extended test run with the primary players. Rose, Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama and David Roddy all started, with each logging at least 22 minutes and playing well into the third quarter for the first time this preseason.

When Smart is available, Rose is likely to settle in with the second unit as backup point guard.

“We’ve got Marcus coming, and we definitely need that, just to see how the group looks,” Rose said. “We know Ja is still out, but to get Marcus back lets us know what units will be together. We’re trying to adapt, but I’ve been doing that my whole career. We’re still figuring it out on the go, and it’s going to take some time. But that’s what this week is for.”

The Grizzlies are approaching this week in some ways like a reset of training camp. A healthy and hungry Smart will be counted on to contribute immediately on both ends of the floor.

A three-time, First-Team NBA All-Defensive team selection, Smart should help solidify a unit that finished third in the NBA in defensive rating last season. As a facilitator capable of playing either guard spot, Smart will own an essential role in helping get the Grizzlies organized on offense.

Getting through this week’s tests and working his way up to Friday’s game are the next steps.

“Luckily, this next week will be a lot of team-oriented stuff that he’ll be a part of,” Jenkins said of Smart. “But so far, everything is trending really well.”

Just don’t expect Smart’s teammates to take it easy on him this week.