MikeCheck: As Morant’s return nears, Grizzlies confident of emerging from season’s rough start

HOUSTON – Although the Grizzlies hit the road having to pick themselves up from yet another set of difficult losses, their collective spirit is hardly defeated.

That’s because there’s an encouraging sign ahead quickly zooming into view.

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Ja Morant is on course to return from his 25-game league suspension in exactly a week. There’s still plenty of challenges ahead for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 1-10 at FedExForum coming off consecutive home losses to Minnesota and Dallas.

But as the Grizzlies pushed forward to Wednesday’s start of a two-game set against the Houston Rockets, they also move a step closer to their franchise catalyst’s return. With Morant eligible to play as soon as Dec. 19, the ramp-up to his season debut will intensify in the coming days.

The Grizzlies have the two games against the Rockets – Wednesday in Houston and Friday’s return matchup in Memphis – and then travel to face Oklahoma City on Monday. Barring any setbacks, that places Morant’s first game of the season the following night in New Orleans.

Between now and then, Morant potentially has as many as three practice days and another three game-day shootaround workouts to get up to full speed with his teammates. Morant has been allowed to practice with the team since the start of October training camp, and he’s also traveled to work out with the Grizzlies on road trips throughout the season.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins has gradually worked Morant into more opportunities recently to practice with the starting unit after initially participating with the reserves and scout teams.

“He’s been fully engaged, and I love the work he’s putting in every single day – obviously, he’s working extremely hard on his body,” Jenkins said of Morant’s recent acclimation process. “With this team right now, he’s staying connected with this group and having a good pulse. Obviously, he’s not with us during games. But he’s fully involved with practices, film sessions, individual workouts, he’s around team dinners and all the things socially they’re doing – just bonding.”

In a week, Morant can officially help the Grizzlies try to regroup from a first quarter of the season that has been hampered by debilitating injuries and demoralizing home losses.

The Grizzlies have the worst home record in the league after posting an NBA-best and franchise-record 35-6 mark at home last season. They head to Houston with a 6-16 overall record and 13th in the West – six games out of the tenth and final spot for a potential play-in tournament seed.

Should Morant again deliver anywhere near his All-NBA level of production, the Grizzlies can expect a major boost. Prior to his suspension last summer for violating the NBA’s conduct policy, Morant averaged 26.2 points and career-highs of 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

The Grizzlies posted the second-best record in the West each of the past two seasons and have made the playoffs the past four years, including a trip to the conference semifinals in 2021-22.

Teammates have been impressed with the levels of energy and execution Morant has shown in recent practices. Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who joined Morant as an All-Star last season, considers Morant’s looming return as “Christmas coming early on Dec. 19” for the Grizzlies.

There is also progress from key wing players Marcus Smart (foot sprain) and Luke Kennard (knee bruise) as they work their way back from injuries. Smart, acquired in a summer trade from Boston to fill in at point guard amid Morant’s suspension, has been sidelined since Nov. 12. He is projected to advance to five-on-five workouts later this week.

Kennard, who last played on Nov. 14, has been increasing conditioning and on-court workouts in recent days. Jenkins indicated the status of Smart and Kennard will likely be updated next week.

The Grizzlies for now are trying to rally each night around the productive efforts of Jackson and Bane, who have registered some of the best outings of their seasons and careers recently. Bane scored a career-high 49 points in last Wednesday’s victory at Detroit, and Jackson is coming off a season-high 41 points and six made 3-pointers in Monday’s loss to Dallas.

“You just think about the next games and how you can be effective, how you can turn things around, and I believe we’re going to do that,” Jackson said. “You never make excuses for what’s going on. Everyone is still learning each other. When we’re all clicking and we know what’s going on, we look good. And then, we have reinforcements on the way. So, it’s good.”

There’s a tremendous challenge in balancing a positive mindset with an often-painful reality.

The problems throughout the season, however, have been with the team’s repeated lapses in defensive effort and inconsistent production from elsewhere in the rotation and off the bench.

The Grizzlies rank 28th among the NBA’s 30 teams in offensive rating and remain last in the league in defending 3-pointers, with opponents shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Some of it is about personnel. But players insist it’s also about taking defensive assignments far more personally, and individually committing to fixing the issues.

“It’s just (about) tightening up on the defensive end,” Bane said. “Whatever the coverages are, being on the same page and really executing. It’s important to do it throughout the game. We’ll come in, get back to work, refresh our minds and be better when we get another opportunity.”

Getting a bit closer to full strength will almost certainly help. And as a result, the front office and coaching staff will have some key decisions to make in the coming days.

Wednesday’s game at Houston will be the final one for guard Jaylen Nowell under his second 10-day contract, which expires Thursday. The Grizzlies were able to add Nowell last month with an injury exception granted by the NBA due to the temporary absences of Kennard and Smart.

Keeping Nowell, who has played eight games, would require the Grizzlies to create a roster spot by making a trade or releasing a current player under contract. The team is facing a similar scenario next week with center Bismack Biyombo, who was signed Nov. 2 on a league exception granting Memphis an additional roster spot that runs the duration of Morant’s suspension.

The looming attrition leaves Jenkins constantly juggling multiple priorities.

“As we get closer, we’ll have to get even more creative,” Jenkins said of preparing for Morant’s full availability as the roster reshuffles. “Who knows what the rotations will look like. I’m just trying to get him as ingrained with the team as possible, have him use his voice, his IQ. Get him the mental reps and the physical reps, so that it’s as smooth of a transition as possible.”

Very few things have gone smoothly this season for the Grizzlies.