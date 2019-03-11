Mike Conley named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA today announced that Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, March 4 through Sunday, March 10. This marks the first career Player of the Week Award for Conley and the 10th time a Grizzlies player has won the weekly honor.

Conley led the Grizzlies to a 3-0 week with averages of 31.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.33 steals in 34.0 minutes while shooting 57.4 percent from the field (31-54 FG), 55.6 percent from three-point range (10-18 3P) and 78.6 percent from the free throw line (22-28 FT) in home victories over the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic. Conley led the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring average (15.3 points) and scored in double figures in the final period in all three games, which included come-from-behind wins over Portland and Orlando. In addition, his 94 total points this week represent a career high for any three-game span.

The 6-1 guard began the week by scoring a career-high 40 points (12-18 FG, 6-7 3P, 10-15 FT), including 19 in the fourth quarter, in a 120-111 win on March 5 vs. Portland. He followed up with 28 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3P, 3-3 FT), including 13 in the final period, and a season-high tying 11 assists in a 114-104 victory on March 8 vs. Utah. He finished the week by scoring 26 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3P, 9-10 FT), including 14 points in the last frame, and helping the Grizzlies close with a 12-0 run in a 105-97 win on March 10 vs. Orlando.

Conley has started all 64 of his appearances this season, his 12th with the Grizzlies, and has averaged a career-high 20.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.39 steals in 33.3 minutes while shooting 43.3 percent from the field, 36.5 percent from three-point range and 84.6 percent from the free throw line. Since the All-Star Break, the 31-year-old has averaged 25.0 points (.477 FG/.413 3P/.833 FT) while the Grizzlies have posted a 5-4 record and the top defensive rating (102.0) in the NBA.

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

