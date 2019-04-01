Mike Conley named among finalists for 2018-19 NBA Sportsmanship Award and 2018-19 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley has been named the Southwest Division finalist for the 2018-19 NBA Sportsmanship Award and is listed among 12 finalists for the 2018-19 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award. The winner for each award will be announced on June 24.

The NBA Sportsmanship Award is designed to honor a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. Each team nominated one of its players for this award, and a panel of five former players selected six division finalists from the pool of team nominees. The winner of the award receives the Joe Dumars Trophy, named after the former Detroit Pistons great who played 14 seasons in the NBA and was the recipient of the inaugural Sportsmanship Award in 1995-96.

Conley is a two-time winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award (2013-14, 2015-16) and is one of four players to be honored with the award in multiple seasons (Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Kemba Walker).

Other nominees for the NBA Sportsmanship Award include the Boston Celtics’ Al Horford (Atlantic Division), Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton (Central Division), Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker (Southeast Division), Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams (Northwest Division) and Sacramento Kings’ Harrison Barnes (Pacific Division).

The Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award recognizes the NBA player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players and his commitment and dedication to his team. A panel of NBA Legends selected six players from each conference and all players will vote for one overall winner.

The award is named for Basketball Hall of Famers Maurice Stokes and Jack Twyman, friends and teammates on the Rochester/Cincinnati Royals from 1955 until 1958. In the final game of the 1957-58 season, Stokes suffered an on-court brain injury, fell into a coma days later and was left permanently paralyzed. Diagnosed with posttraumatic encephalopathy, which damaged his motor-control center, Stokes was supported for the rest of his life by Twyman, who became his legal guardian and advocate.

Other nominees for the Twyman-Stokes Award include the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams, Brooklyn Nets’ Jared Dudley, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Channing Frye, San Antonio Spurs’ Rudy Gay, Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem, Golden State Warriors’ Andre Iguodala, Utah Jazz’s Kyle Korver, Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton, Philadelphia 76ers’ J.J. Redick, Los Angeles Clippers’ Garrett Temple and Indiana Pacers’ Thaddeus Young.