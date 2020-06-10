Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball to offer virtual summertime workouts presented by Nike

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that they will offer a series of free virtual workouts this summer presented by Nike. Basketball players of all skill levels will be able to improve their game from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Workouts will be held every Friday at 1 p.m. CT throughout the month of June and can be accessed by subscribing to Grizzlies Youth Basketball’s YouTube channel.

In each 20-minute workout, participants will have the opportunity to work on their ball handling, conditioning and other key skills while training with various instructors. All sessions are family friendly and specifically designed to be performed with minimal equipment and in limited space. Each workout will keep Grizzlies fans of all ages involved and active while being led by former college players, coaches and trainers.

These workouts are the latest installment of Grizzlies Youth Basketball’s virtual content series and comes off the release of nearly 50 drill tutorials that featured the likes of players such as Jaren Jackson Jr., Josh Jackson and more. Those wanting to participate in the virtual workouts can RSVP in advance here. While not required, all who RSVP will be entered to win an autographed Ja Morant basketball. Details for July workouts, which will include special themes and guests, will be made at a later date.

Grizzlies Youth Basketball is presented by Nike. Visit grizzlies.com/youthbasketball or follow @MemGrizzYouth (Twitter/Instagram/Facebook) to learn more.