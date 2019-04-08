Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball Coach of the Year Rosalyn Knox named semifinalist for National 2019 Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Award

Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball Coach of the Year Rosalyn Knox has been named one of eight semifinalists for the National Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Award.

After advancing from a pool of 30 youth basketball coaches representing their respective NBA teams, Knox is now in the running to be one of three finalists to receive a financial grant to support her local youth basketball organization along with a free Positive Coaching Alliance training. In addition, if selected as a finalist, Knox would also win a trip to Chicago where the Jr. NBA Coach of the Year winner will be announced at the annual Jr. NBA Youth Basketball Leadership Conference.

The top three finalists are determined based on a fan vote and an executive panel comprised of ESPN NBA Game analyst Doris Burke, Retired WNBA Champion Tamika Catchings, NBA great Jason Collins, NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe and more esteemed figures in the sports industry.

Fans can vote for Knox on Twitter with #JrNBACOYMEM beginning today through Wednesday, April 17. Retweets will count as votes, and fans are able to vote an unlimited number of times per day.

ABOUT ROSALYN KNOX

An 11-year veteran of the United States Navy, Rosalyn Knox, aka “Coach Roz,” currently serves as the Sports, Fitness & Aquatics Program Director for the Memphis Jewish Community Center. Within the past few years, Knox started a city-wide youth basketball league for girls, and has been coaching in the Memphis area for over two decades. Knox’s coaching philosophy can be traced back to her military service, where common traits such as teamwork, leadership, communication and service are easily applicable to youth sports. She is heavily involved with Grizzlies Youth Basketball initiatives as well. Her gym frequently serves as a host for Grizzlies Basketball Camps. In addition, her basketball league participates annually in Junior Grizzlies programs, and she regularly attends the Jr. NBA Coaches Forums. Coach Roz grew up in Memphis, playing her high school ball at Memphis East before going on to play collegiately at Lane College in Jackson, TN. Knox earned her M.B.A. in Health Care Management and her B.S. in Exercise Sports Sciences. She is a certified personal trainer and is also a USA Basketball licensed coach.

For more information on Rosalyn Knox and the Jr. NBA Coach of the Year, visit grizzlies.com/youthbasketball.