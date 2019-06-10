Memphis Grizzlies youth basketball affiliate to compete at Southeast Regional Finals of the Jr. NBA Global Championship

Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball affiliate, Team Thad, has advanced to the Jr. NBA Global Championship Regional Finals to be held at LakePoint Champions Center in Emerson, Ga. from June 14 -16. Team Thad was the undefeated winner of the Grizzlies’ first-ever Jr. NBA Global Championship Local Qualifier held this past April at FedExForum. The group will advance to compete against multiple teams across the Southeast region, all in hopes of advancing to the Global Finals in Orlando, Fla. this August.

In its second year, the Jr. NBA Global Championship is a youth basketball tournament for the top 13 and 14-year-old players from around the world. The Global Finals will feature both boys and girls divisions, each comprised of 16 regional champion teams that will participate in on-court competition and off-court programming. Each Regional Finals will consist of pool play competition followed by single-elimination bracket play, and every team will play a minimum of four games. The 2019 Global Finals will take place in August at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. The Grizzlies were just one of a select number of NBA teams to host a Local Qualifier and were the only organization to do so inside an NBA venue.

The Regional Finals will be streamed on both FloHoops and Eleven Sports USA, and fans can follow Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) and Grizzlies Youth Basketball (@MemGrizzYouth) for Team Thad’s results and other tournament content. To learn more about the Jr. NBA Global Championship, visit www.jrnbagc.nba.com.

