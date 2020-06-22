Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball affiliate named finalist for Jr. NBA Program of the Year

Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball affiliate the Arkansas Greyhounds has been named one of six finalists for Jr. NBA Program of the Year, marking the second consecutive year a Grizzlies affiliate has been named a finalist (Memphis Athletic Ministries, 2019). The Grizzlies Youth Basketball program is presented by Nike.

We are so excited to announce that the @argreyhoundsbb have been selected as a Top 6 Finalist for @jrnba 2020 Program of the Year! Thank you to all that have been involved during our journey and please know that you have made this possible for us! Thank you! #JrNBA pic.twitter.com/vfKwmKDPDY — Arkansas Greyhounds (@ARGreyhoundsBB) June 21, 2020

Entering their third season as a Memphis Grizzlies affiliate, the Greyhounds operate their own Junior Grizzlies league and offer various clinics while leveraging team-issued resources such as uniforms, basketballs and game tickets. Based out of Crittendon County, Arkansas, the Greyhounds serve both boys and girls in grades 1-10. Founder and Director Jacob Schultz has helped supplement their basketball programs with educational resources, such as tutors and mentors, to help make players more marketable for future scholarship opportunities. They have also participated in community service projects that include street clean-ups and back-to-school events. The Greyhounds play on the Nike EYBL circuit and participate annually in the Grizzlies MLK Tournament and Coaches Forum.

The Jr. NBA Program of the Year recognizes youth basketball organizations across the country that embody the core values of the Jr. NBA through their everyday programming while making an extraordinary impact on the youth in their communities. The Greyhounds were selected to be a finalist from a pool of more than 100 nominees, and as a finalist, they have been awarded a $1,000 grant and will be eligible for an additional $5,000 if named Program of the Year. The Jr. NBA will announce the winner of Program of the Year on July 7.

Visit grizzlies.com/youthbasketball or follow @MemGrizzYouth (Twitter/Instagram/Facebook) to learn more. Fans can also subscribe to Grizzlies Youth Basketball’s YouTube channel.