Memphis Grizzlies win Emmy Award for Best Sports Feature at 34th Annual Mid-South Emmy Awards

Following five Emmy® nominations by The Nashville/Mid-South Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), the Memphis Grizzlies have won an Emmy® award for Best Sports Feature at the 34th Annual Mid-South Emmy® Awards. With the addition of this year’s award for Best Sports Feature, the Memphis Grizzlies have now won 11 total Emmy awards, and stand at 55 total Emmy nominations, including this year’s five.

The Grizzlies and Grind City Media’s Creative Video Lead and Senior Producer Michael Blevins, along with Photographer & Editor, Erik Honeycutt, claimed an Emmy® award for Best Sports Feature for their work in “Bri and LeBron.” Blevins was also nominated in the category of Editor/Short Form and Best Promo Spot/Sports for his “Mike Conley All-Time Leading Scorer” piece.

Grizzlies Senior Director of Content & Broadcast Production Scott Zachry, FOX Sports Southeast’s Tom Huet, James Edwards, Pete Pranica, Brevin Knight, Rob Fischer, Randy Stephens, Todd Minhinnett and Brian Wright were nominated for best Sporting Event/Game for their work on the broadcast of the Grizzlies’ win over the Portland Trailblazers on December 12, 2018. The game was called by Grizzlies play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica, television analyst Brevin Knight and sideline reporter Rob Fischer. The Grizzlies previously won an Emmy in this category for the 2011-12 Season.

In addition, Blevins, Honeycutt, Stef Allen, Samuel Edwards and Avery Franklin were nominated in the category of Best Historic Cultural Feature for their “MLK Weekend and Sports Legacy Honorees” piece.

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE/MID-SOUTH CHAPTER

The Nashville/Mid-South Region, founded in 1984, encompasses the States of North Carolina (except Asheville) and Tennessee, and the television market of Huntsville, Alabama. In addition to granting the Mid-South Regional Emmy® Awards, the chapter awards scholarships, honors quarter-century industry veterans with the Silver Circle, conducts Regional Student Television Awards of Excellence for high schools, has a free, nationwide Job Bank, provides member discounts, and participates in judging Emmy entries at the regional and national levels.