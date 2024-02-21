Memphis Grizzlies win Emmy Award for Best Editor/spot announcement at 38th annual Mid-South Emmy Awards

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 31: A look at the Memphis Grizzlies arena floor before the game on December 31, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. ( Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images )

Memphis, Tenn. – Following five Emmy® nominations by The Nashville/Mid-South Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), the Memphis Grizzlies have won an Emmy® award for Best Editor/Spot Announcement at the 38th Annual Mid-South Emmy® Awards. With the addition of this year’s award and nominations, the Memphis Grizzlies have now won 13 total Emmy® awards and stand at 67 total Emmy® nominations.

The Grizzlies and Grind City Media’s Creative Video Lead and Senior Producer Michael Blevins claimed an Emmy® award for best Editor/Spot Announcement for his work in “With Us,” last season’s playoff promotional video. The piece was also nominated in the Writer/Spot Announcement category. Blevins was also nominated in the Best Editor/Spot Announcement category for his “Big Memphis” piece and earned a nomination in the Writer/Spot Announcement category for his work on the “Grizzlies City Uniform Launch” feature.

Bally Sports Southeast’s Pete Pranica, Connor DelPrete, Gregg Therieau, and Christina Atkins were nominated for Best Interview/Discussion for their work in “Remembering MLK,” a discussion held during the 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Jan. 16.

