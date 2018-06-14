Memphis Grizzlies’ Wayne Selden Jr. headlines Americas Team Camp in Mexico City

The NBA today announced that Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. will headline the fifth Americas Team Camp presented by Nike, which will be held from June 18-21 at The NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City, Mexico.

The camp will bring together the top high school age male and female players from across Latin America and Canada to learn directly from current and former NBA players and coaches, including Selden Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies, USA), Raul Neto (Utah Jazz, Brazil), former NBA players Horatio Llamas (Mexico) and Brian Cardinal (USA), and former WNBA players Ebony Hoffman (USA) and Michele Van Gorp (USA).

Through the on-court work and life skills sessions, this camp will teach these young players how to be better players on the court and leaders in the community. -- Arnon de Mello

“Our fifth Americas Team Camp presented by Nike continues to build on our efforts to grow basketball at the elite level in the Americas,” said NBA Latin America Vice President and Managing Director Arnon de Mello. “Through the on-court work and life skills sessions, this camp will teach these young players how to be better players on the court and leaders in the community.”

These youngsters will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to participate in a camp with NBA-caliber players and coaches at a high-performance training facility that will amplify their basketball development and level of play. -- Castillo Cervantes

“We are proud to have the top young players from across the Americas at our National High-Performance Center, which is home for The NBA Academy Latin America and the CONADE Academy,” said CONADE General Director Alfredo Castillo Cervantes. “These youngsters will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to participate in a camp with NBA-caliber players and coaches at a high-performance training facility that will amplify their basketball development and level of play.”

Selden will be among the players and coaches leading the campers through a variety of activities on and off the court, including movement efficiency, positional skill development, shooting and skills competitions, 5-on-5 games, and daily life skills seminars focusing on health, leadership and communication. One boy and one girl will be named Americas Team Camp MVPs at the conclusion of the camp.

The NBA Academy Latin America, an elite basketball training center in Mexico City for the top male and female prospects from throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America, opened last winter. Since October 2016, NBA Academies have been launched in Canberra, Australia; Jinan, Urumqi and Zhuji, China; Delhi NCR, India; Mexico City, Mexico; and Thies, Senegal.

Current NBA coaches Jim Moran (Portland Trail Blazers), Ed Pinckney (Minnesota Timberwolves), Shawn Respert (Chicago Bulls) and Wes Unseld Jr. (Denver Nuggets) will also serve as Americas Team Camp 2018 coaches. Walter Roese (Technical Director for The NBA Academy Latin America) will be the camp director.

The camp will also incorporate local coaches and trainers from Mexico selected by CONADE (Mexico’s National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport).

Nike, the Presenting Partner of the Americas Team Camp since 2010, will outfit the campers and coaches with Nike apparel and footwear.

2018 marks the fifth year of the Americas Team Camp presented by Nike. The NBA has previously held camps in Brazil (2010), Puerto Rico (2012), Toronto (2014), and Mexico (2016).

The Americas Team Camp 2018 boys and girls rosters will be announced prior to the camp.