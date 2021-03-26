Memphis Grizzlies waive Gorgui Dieng

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived center Gorgui Dieng.

Dieng (6-10, 252) appeared in 39 games (one start) over parts of two seasons in Memphis and averaged 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.7 minutes after he was acquired by the Grizzlies from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 6, 2020.

Selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, the 31-year-old has competed in 537 regular season games (205 starts) over his eight-year NBA career and has averaged 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.8 minutes. A native of Senegal, Dieng won the 2013 NCAA Championship as a junior at the University of Louisville.