Memphis Grizzlies waive Andrew Harrison

The Memphis Grizzlies waived guard Andrew Harrison, General Manager Chris Wallace announced today.

Harrison (6-6, 213) appeared in 129 games (64 starts) over three seasons with the Grizzlies and averaged 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 21.7 minutes. The 24-year-old University of Kentucky product registered two points in five minutes in his lone appearance this season on Oct. 27 vs. Phoenix.