Memphis Grizzlies unveil 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform

The Memphis Grizzlies today unveiled their new 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform on grizzlies.com. The launch of the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms represents “Moments Mixtape”: a leaguewide tribute to the game’s most iconic moments and uniforms from each team’s history in honor of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season. For full details and design inspiration behind the Grizzlies new Nike NBA City Edition Uniform, visit nba.com/grizzlies/cityedition.

“The past two seasons we celebrated both our 25th anniversary of the Grizzlies franchise and our 20th season in Memphis. We had a tremendous response from our fanbase, who celebrated these milestones with us,” said Grizzlies President Jason Wexler. “Now we all get to participate in celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NBA. It’s cool to see our Next Gen Grizz players and fans alike, wearing uniforms and gear that are crafted with iconic design elements from throughout Grizzlies history that will spark some great memories and generate some new ones.”

The 2021-22 Memphis Grizzlies Nike NBA City Edition Uniform celebrates the team’s one-of-a-kind legacy — built with heart, grit and grind — that stretches from British Columbia to Tennessee. The uniform remixes styles from past and present. The main colors, Midnight Blue and Grizzlies Gold, have defined Grizzlies style since 2004, and its asymmetry continues to represent the City’s geography, anchoring the state on one side, along with the unique and unconventional cultural history of Memphis and the Grizzlies.

The arched wordmark blends the first Memphis redesign in 2004 with bear claw accents from the inaugural year in Vancouver. The stylized “MEM” mark, introduced in 2018, is patterned through the neck, arms and shorts in a design similar to both the original Vancouver uniform and the current Nike NBA Statement Edition uniforms. The waistband, featuring the “claw ball" logo, harkens back to the original design from Vancouver and early Memphis years, updated with today’s colors. The shorts feature the iconic bear logo from 2002 in Memphis, updated with the current blue colorway, along with vents that showcase the team’s ethos during the 2011 through 2017 era of Grizzlies Basketball – Grit & Grind | All Heart.

“This year’s Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms help fuel the celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary season,” says Aaron Cain, VP/GM, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc. “Each uniform tells a story, juxtaposing old and new to create an unforgettable look and feel for this milestone season. The result isn’t just a love letter to the game. It’s a celebration of fandom – and an invitation to a new generation.”

The uniform is set to debut this Wednesday, Nov. 3 when the Grizzlies take on the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. at FedExForum. The full schedule of when the Grizzlies will don the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform can be found below:

DATE OPPONENT DATE OPPONENT Wednesday, Nov. 3 vs. Denver Nuggets Friday, Jan. 28 vs. Utah Jazz Monday, Nov. 15 vs. Houston Rockets Thursday, Feb. 10 @ Detroit Pistons Saturday, Nov. 20 @ Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday, Feb. 15 @ New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday, Nov. 30 @ Toronto Raptors Monday, Feb. 28 vs. San Antonio Spurs Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Houston Rockets Thursday, Mar. 3 @ Boston Celtics Friday, Dec. 31 vs. San Antonio Spurs Saturday, Mar. 26 vs. Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Jan. 8 @ Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, Apr. 10 vs. Boston Celtics

Grizz fans looking to be the first with a Memphis Grizzlies City Edition jersey and City Edition themed gear, like hats, tees, hoodies and more, can do so starting Nov. 15 at the Grizzlies Den at FedExForum and grizzliesdenstore.com. The Grizzlies Den is opened Thursday thru Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

