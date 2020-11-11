KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

Memphis Grizzlies unveil 2020-21 Memphis Classic Edition Nike uniforms in celebration of the 20th season of the Grizzlies in Memphis

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Nov 11, 2020

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today unveiled the team’s new on-court Memphis Classic Edition Nike uniforms in celebration of the franchise’s 20th Season in Memphis in 2020-21. In addition, the Grizzlies will showcase a new 20th Season logo, ticket and merchandise promotions, and an update to their alternate court at FedExForum, connecting design elements from all eras of Grizzlies basketball.

The black-based 2020-21 Memphis Classic Edition uniform is inspired by the jerseys worn by the Grizzlies during their first three seasons in Memphis (2001-04), an era that culminated with the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Playoffs in 2004. The Memphis Classic Edition uniform will continue to feature FedEx as the team’s official jersey sponsor.

Originally an alternate uniform of the Vancouver Grizzlies, the uniform introduced a combination of red and turquoise outlining the jersey. When the franchise relocated to Memphis in 2001, the alternate uniform became the primary home and away uniform and, most notably, displayed a new ‘MEMPHIS’ wordmark across the chest, making the Grizzlies one of the only NBA teams at the time to represent their city on a jersey.

