Memphis Grizzlies unveil 2020-21 Memphis Classic Edition Nike uniforms in celebration of the 20th season of the Grizzlies in Memphis

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today unveiled the team’s new on-court Memphis Classic Edition Nike uniforms in celebration of the franchise’s 20th Season in Memphis in 2020-21. In addition, the Grizzlies will showcase a new 20th Season logo, ticket and merchandise promotions, and an update to their alternate court at FedExForum, connecting design elements from all eras of Grizzlies basketball.

The black-based 2020-21 Memphis Classic Edition uniform is inspired by the jerseys worn by the Grizzlies during their first three seasons in Memphis (2001-04), an era that culminated with the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Playoffs in 2004. The Memphis Classic Edition uniform will continue to feature FedEx as the team’s official jersey sponsor.

Originally an alternate uniform of the Vancouver Grizzlies, the uniform introduced a combination of red and turquoise outlining the jersey. When the franchise relocated to Memphis in 2001, the alternate uniform became the primary home and away uniform and, most notably, displayed a new ‘MEMPHIS’ wordmark across the chest, making the Grizzlies one of the only NBA teams at the time to represent their city on a jersey.

Members of Grizz Nation looking to be the first to get a 20th Season Memphis Classic Edition Nike uniform are encouraged to subscribe and sign up at grizzliesstore.com to be notified when the new jerseys arrive. In addition, fans can go online at grizzliesstore.com or visit the Grizz Den at FedExForum to purchase 20th Season gear today and continue to check back for new classic gear as it arrives.

Fans can celebrate 20 Seasons of Grizzlies basketball in Memphis with 2020-21 Ticket Packages, starting at $9 per game, and can secure seats with a $100 deposit by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going to grizzlies.com. For a limited time, fans who place a $100 deposit on 2020-21 Grizzlies Ticket Packages will receive an exclusive 20th Season raglan T-shirt.

To stay informed on 20th Season events, news and updates, sign up for Grizzlies E-News at grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow @memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram.