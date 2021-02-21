KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

Memphis Grizzlies transfer Sean McDermott to Memphis Hustle

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Feb 21, 2021

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has transferred forward Sean McDermott to the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, for the team’s NBA G League single-site season in Orlando, Fla.

McDermott (6-6, 195) signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 19, 2020, and has appeared in eight games for Memphis this season, totaling 31 points, four assists and 12 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game. The Anderson, Ind., native appeared in 125 games (80 starts) for Butler University and averaged 7.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24.0 minutes while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from 3-point range and 82.4 percent from the free throw line.

Grizzlies E-News

Sign up for Grizzlies E-News for the latest team news, promotions, contests and ticket offers delivered directly to your in-box.

Sign Up

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Tags
McDermott, Sean, Grizzlies, Pressroom

Upcoming Home Games

Related Content

McDermott, Sean

Grizzlies

Pressroom

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter