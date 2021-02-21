Memphis Grizzlies transfer Sean McDermott to Memphis Hustle

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has transferred forward Sean McDermott to the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, for the team’s NBA G League single-site season in Orlando, Fla.

McDermott (6-6, 195) signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 19, 2020, and has appeared in eight games for Memphis this season, totaling 31 points, four assists and 12 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game. The Anderson, Ind., native appeared in 125 games (80 starts) for Butler University and averaged 7.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24.0 minutes while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from 3-point range and 82.4 percent from the free throw line.