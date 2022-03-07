Memphis Grizzlies to raise funds and awareness with Hoops for St. Jude campaign

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today their Hoops for St. Jude campaign throughout the month of March, designed to raise awareness of the lifesaving work done by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The campaign features a Grizzlies online silent auction throughout March and will continue with Hoops for St. Jude Day on Thursday, March 24. Fans can purchase tickets for the March 24 Hoops for St. Jude game against the Indiana Pacers by calling (901) 888-HOOP or by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.

The Grizzlies’ online silent auction is open now and features one-of-a-kind memorabilia, autographed jerseys, basketballs, exclusive experiences and more. To learn how to place your bid or to make a donation, visit grizzlies.com/StJude. The silent auction will run through Monday, March 28.

The celebration continues Thursday, March 24, when the Grizzlies and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital team up for Hoops For St. Jude Day, a full day of hoops, heart and heroism. Throughout March 24 Grizz Nation will want to tune-in to their favorite Grind City Media shows and Grizzlies radio affiliate 92.9 ESPN for a full day of celebrating Hoops For St. Jude, featuring fan-favorite Grizzlies personalities and special guests. Fans will be encouraged to donate to St. Jude in exchange for unique hourly incentives. To have a chance to win one of the incentive prizes listed below, all fans need to do is visit grizzlies.com/StJude, make a donation and their name will be entered into a drawing to win one of the below prizes. During the 7-8 p.m. bid time, fans who donate or bid during the hour will have their name entered in the drawing to win a $1,000 gift card to use at a Hibbett or City Gear store.

Bid Time Hoops For St. Jude Day Silent Auction Bid Incentive 8-9 AM Autographed Zach Randolph commemorative vinyl record 9-10 AM 20th Anniversary Bobble Head Set 10-11 AM Autographed Ja "Welcome to the Dark" All-Star Poster 11 AM - Noon Mike Conley autographed basketball Noon - 1 PM Nintendo Switch 1-2 PM Autographed Ja Morant Redbirds jersey 2-3 PM Autographed Jaren Jackson, Jr. Redbirds jersey (black) 3-4 PM #JaCozySzn sweatsuit (XL) 4-5 PM Grizzlies skate deck, autographed by Dillon Brooks 5-6 PM Free registration for 3/26 Youth Basketball game day clinic (age 6-16) 6-7 PM Steven Adams autographed mini-binder 7-8 PM $1,000 gift card to Hibbett or City Gear 8-9 PM Apple Watch 9-10 PM Autographed Jaren Jackson, Jr. Redbirds jersey (teal)

Also on March 24, for every $25 donation on Hoops for St. Jude Day, fans will be entered to win a signed Ja Morant jersey courtesy of FanDuel. All donations can be made on grizzlies.com/StJude. Grizzlies broadcast partners 92.9 ESPN and Bally Sports Southeast, as well as FanDuel, Hibbett and City Gear, are supporting Hoops for St. Jude to help amplify the Grizzlies effort to support the life-saving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Because of generous donations through programs like Hoops for St. Jude, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.