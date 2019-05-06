Memphis Grizzlies to participate in 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League

The Memphis Grizzlies will be among four teams competing in the renamed Salt Lake City Summer League, a six-game event hosted by the Utah Jazz from July 1-3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The participating teams in the round-robin summer showcase in downtown Salt Lake City will be the Grizzlies, Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Salt Lake City Summer League presented by University of Utah Heath and the Utah Sports Commission will have a new look in its fifth year. Games will be played on a modified City Edition court.

General public sales will start on Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m. MT following a presale for Jazz season ticket members later this week. Lower bowl tickets will be available at $9 for a one-day pass or $16 for a three-day pass. A one-day pass provides access to both games played on that day.

Each team will play three games as part of daily doubleheaders on Monday-Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (MT). Tickets can be purchased online at www.slcsummerleague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, by calling (801) 355-DUNK or visiting the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office during regular business hours.

The schedule of games, radio and television broadcast and streaming information for the Salt Lake City Summer League will be announced at a later date.

The Salt Lake City Summer League showcases rookies selected in the 2019 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters. Last year in Salt Lake City, Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 29 points (9-15 FG, 8-13 3P, 3-5 FT) in his summer league debut.

Three-day attendance for last year’s summer league at Vivint Smart Home Arena was a record 33,884. The previous best had been 31,751 in 2015 when summer basketball returned to Salt Lake City for the first time since 2008.

With participation by more than 200 teams last year, an open Salt Lake City Summer League 3v3 Tournament will be held for the public all day on Monday, July 1. Competition will occur on outdoor courts at Park Place located across the street from Vivint Smart Home Arena. Multiple divisions, ranging from age 7 boys and girls to under 6-foot only teams and elite men’s and women’s categories, are available. Teams will play a minimum of four games, including a single elimination tournament. Participants will also receive a T-shirt and admission ticket to one day of the Salt Lake City Summer League. Registration is now available through www.slcsummerleague.com.

Fans can visit www.SLCSummerLeague.com for game previews, live stats, photo galleries, results, game recaps and more. Follow SLCSummerLeague on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.