Memphis Grizzlies to participate in 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the organization will participate in the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League to be held from July 2-5 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League will feature the Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks in a six-game competition with contests on July 2, July 3 and July 5. The Grizzlies will face the Hawks at 6 p.m. CT on July 2 and the Jazz at 8 p.m. CT on July 3 before the July 4th holiday. Memphis will then finish the event against the Spurs at 6 p.m. CT on July 5 before departing for Las Vegas where the team will also compete in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League from July 6-17.

The following is the complete 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League schedule (all times listed in CT):

Monday, July 2 6 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Memphis 8 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Utah Tuesday, July 3 6 p.m. – Atlanta vs. San Antonio 8 p.m. – Memphis vs. Utah Wednesday, July 4 No games scheduled Thursday, July 5 6 p.m. – Memphis vs. San Antonio 8 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Utah

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, May 18 and can be purchased online at utahjazz.com. Team rosters, broadcast and streaming information and additional details will be announced at a later date.

