Memphis Grizzlies to host vaccination event at Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum on Friday, November 26, from 5-7 p.m.

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies, in partnership with the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD), announced today a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event at Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum (adjacent to FedExForum) on Friday, Nov. 26, from 5-7 p.m. There will be 100 doses of the Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine available for eligible persons aged 12 and older. Vaccine recipients at the event will each receive two Terrace Level tickets for that night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tickets will be distributed on-site once the vaccine has been administered.

The SCHD will offer first, second and third or “booster” doses of the Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at the event. No appointment is required. Children aged 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and proof of age is required (birth certificate or vaccination record). Children younger than 18 are not currently eligible to receive COVID-19 booster doses.

Eligible adults aged 18 and older receiving second or “booster” doses should bring their CDC vaccination card.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also widely available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites all over Shelby County. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code to find vaccination sites near you.

