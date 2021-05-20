Memphis Grizzlies to host two Official Grizzlies Play-In Tournament Watch Parties for Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced they will host two Official Grizzlies Play-In Tournament Watch Parties for the team’s Eight-Nine matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, May 21 at the Malco Summer Drive-In and Fourth Bluff Park Downtown, following Wednesday’s 100-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. CT.

Watch Party Locations

Grizzlies fans in attendance will receive a Grizzlies Nxt Up Memphis Growl Towel and Grizzlies Mask while supplies last. Food and beverage will be available for purchase at both locations. In addition, the watch parties will feature special appearances from the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew, Grizzline and more. Fans must pre-register to reserve their spot at grizzlies.com/PlayinParty.

