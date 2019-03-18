Memphis Grizzlies to host Third Annual Girls Summit on March 25 and 26 in celebration of Women’s History Month

On Monday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 26, the Memphis Grizzlies will host their Third Annual Girls Summit, in celebration of Women’s History Month, with a star-studded lineup of featured guests including NBA on TNT basketball analyst Ros Gold-Onwude, WNBA Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery, USA Basketball’s Nina Davis, USA Rugby’s Naya Tapper, UFC and USA Wrestling’s Sarah McMann, former USA Ice Hockey strength coach Sarah CaHill and members of the Grizz Fam including Nikki Bickerstaff. The event will expose girls to a range of movement, non-traditional, and traditional sports clinics with hands-on demonstrations and panel discussions. Along with the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis, the teams and programs helping to facilitate the event are University of Memphis Women's Basketball, Memphis Inner City Rugby, Wrestle Like a Girl, University of Memphis Women's Soccer, GrizzFit and the Grizzlies Foundation. Both Monday and Tuesday’s events are closed to the general public. However, media is invited to attend at FedExForum beginning at 5:15 p.m. on Monday and 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

On Monday, March 25, the Grizzlies will hold a panel discussion from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the Built Ford Tough Training Facility at FedExForum before the Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder tip-off at 7 p.m. Featured guests along with summit facilitators will have the opportunity to engage with a select group of female high school student-athletes, youth sports coaches and community stakeholders throughout the Greater Memphis Area. Celebrations will continue throughout the Grizzlies vs. Thunder game as the professional female athletes along with the Freedom Prep Academy State Champion Rugby Team will be featured in an on-court recognition for their contributions to sports.

The following day, approximately 450 middle school girls from across the Greater Memphis Area will spend the day at FedExForum with festivities tipping-off at 9:30 a.m. on the main court. Following the opening rally, all attendees will then have the opportunity to participate in various sport clinics throughout the day including basketball, soccer, wrestling, rugby and GrizzFit Bootcamp. Each clinic will be facilitated by a combination of college student-athletes and coaches who will be supported by the summit’s featured guests. Students will have the opportunity to not only participate in hands-on demonstrations of each sport, but they will also have the chance to interact with Davis, Montgomery, Tapper, McMann and CaHill at various stations in the rotation.

Each session is designed through a mentorship model and girl-friendly physical literacy curriculum. In addition, participants will have an empowering opportunity to go through Play Equals Power sessions, which provide girls with a chance to be fitted and receive a Nike sports bra. The day will conclude with a few words from the summit’s featured athletes. The athletes will address the girls and give them a first-hand perspective of life as a female professional in sports and what they can expect from a professional athletic career.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup on Mar. 25 or any of the Grizzlies’ remaining contests of the 2018/19 season can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).