Memphis Grizzlies to host open practice Sunday, October 3 at 1:30 p.m. at FedExForum

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies are gearing up to tip-off the 2021-22 season with the team’s annual Open Practice, presented by the United States Marine Corps, on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m. at FedExForum. Doors open at 1:00 p.m.

The full-team practice will give Grizzlies fans a first look at the 2021-22 squad including fan favorites Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks, plus newcomers Steven Adams, Ziaire Williams and more. Led by Head Coach Taylor Jenkins, the event will include entertainment from the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and fan giveaways. Fans will be able to watch their favorite Grizzlies players go head-to-head as they compete against each other to benefit several non-profit organizations. Through the competitions, a total of $15,000 will be gifted to the designated organizations.

Open Practice is free to the public and fans are encouraged to arrive early to celebrate the start of the new season on the plaza with music from DJ Mic-Tee, balloon artists and more. The first 500 fans in attendance will also receive an autographed photo. Free parking is available in the Gossett Motors Garage.

Prior to Open Practice, MVP Season Ticket Members are invited to attend a State of the Franchise with Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman and President Jason Wexler.

