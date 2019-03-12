Memphis Grizzlies to host multiple NBA FIT Week events from March 14 through March 21

As a part of NBA FIT Week, the Memphis Grizzlies will host multiple events including a Spring Break Camp, GrizzFit Fuel Demo and GrizzFit Bootcamps from March 14-21 to encourage and promote nutrition, health and wellness to fans of all ages.

Today through Thursday, March 14, Grizzlies Youth Basketball is hosting its Spring Break Basketball Camp presented by Nike for kids ages 7-16 at Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal School. GrizzFit coaches will join the program on Thursday, March 14 from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. to activate a special NBA FIT Week-themed GrizzFit Bootcamp. To supplement their basketball training, participants will get to develop various fitness skills while training with the GrizzFit coaches.

On Monday, March 18, the Grizzlies will host a GrizzFit Fuel Demo from 2:50 – 3:40 p.m. at Grizzlies Prep with students and GrizzFit coaches. Grizzlies Head Chef and Team Nutritionist Stephen McAfee will showcase food preparation demonstrations, and students and coaches will have the opportunity to enjoy a full taco bar and learn about the importance of proper nutrition. There will also be a Q&A session with special Grizzlies guests following the food demonstration.

Finally, the Grizzlies will wrap up NBA FIT Week with two GrizzFit Bootcamp sessions presented by Nike on March 19 and March 21 from 2:30-3:40 p.m. at Grizzlies Prep where students will receive instruction from GrizzFit coaches along with Grizzlies employee volunteers who will act as assistant coaches throughout the camps. GrizzFit Bootcamps will include a curriculum that promotes physical fitness as well as mental and social health. Additionally, select Grizzlies players will also be on hand to assist and participate in drills and discussions with the students.

ABOUT NBA FIT WEEK

NBA FIT Week engages players, partners and community organizations to highlight the importance of leading a healthy life through mind, body, and spirit. In partnership with community experts, the NBA Coaches Association, the NBA Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association, and the NBA Physicians Association, NBA FIT provides diverse health and fitness information to children and their families through social media and interactive online content.

To learn more about NBA FIT, visit HERE.

