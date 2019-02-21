Memphis Grizzlies to host Jr. NBA Global Championship Qualifiers from April 12-14 at FedExForum

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that they will hold a Jr. NBA Global Championship Qualifiers at FedExForum from Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14.

In its second year, the Jr. NBA Global Championship invites young athletes ages 13 and 14 from around the world to play in new local competitions that allow teams to win and earn their participation into the Global Championship. The Grizzlies are just one of a select number of NBA teams to host a local qualifiers and are the only organization to do so inside an NBA venue.

“We are extremely excited and proud to be selected to host a Jr. NBA Global Championship Qualifiers right here in downtown Memphis at FedExForum,” said Grizzlies President of Business Operations Jason Wexler. “This tournament embodies the principles of teamwork, determination and love for the game while teaching helpful lessons to apply to life off the court that we too strive to deliver to youth throughout the Mid-South through our own Junior Grizzlies and Grizzlies Youth Basketball initiatives. We look forward to inviting these talented young athletes to FedExForum and giving them an opportunity to play in a NBA environment with their peers.”

The Grizzlies tournament field will be comprised of 16 boys’ and 16 girls’ teams, each competing for an automatic bid to the Regionals this June. Those who ultimately move on to the Finals will receive an all-expense paid trip to the Finals at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando this August.

During the Memphis qualifiers, youth can expect to play highly competitive basketball in three or more games, Nike apparel for each team and tickets for head coaches and team captains to attend the Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday, April 10 where they will be recognized on-court for their dedication to youth basketball initiatives. Tournament attendees can also expect special guest appearances, entertainment performances and fan activities.

Registration is now open and is $400 for Grizzlies affiliates and $500 for non-affiliates. To register and for more details, visit grizzlies.com/youth-basketball/tournaments. For additional information on the Jr. NBA Global Championship, visit jrnba.com/globalchampionship.

