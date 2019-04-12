Memphis Grizzlies to host internship fair on Wednesday, May 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at FedExForum

The Memphis Grizzlies will host an internship fair on Wednesday, May 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the FedExForum Grand Lobby. The Grizzlies are looking to fill several part-time positions and full-time paid internships across multiple departments for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Candidates interested in full-time internship positions must have acquired a Bachelor’s Degree or higher by May 2019 and be able to complete a full one-year internship with positions starting as early as June 1, 2019. Internship roles are available in multiple departments including Human Resources, Communications, Arena Operations, Community Engagement, Memphis Hustle and more. In addition, those interested in part-time positions will have opportunities to apply for roles such as Live Entertainment Assistants and Team Attendants.

All interested candidates are required to preregister for the fair as space is limited. To register, visit grizzlies.com/internship-fair for specific instructions. All participants must be pre-qualified prior to attending the event. Information sessions from multiple departments will be available at the fair.