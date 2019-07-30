Memphis Grizzlies to host game day job fair on Tuesday, August 6 from 2 – 7 p.m. at FedExForum

The Memphis Grizzlies will host a game day job fair on Tuesday, August 6 from 2 - 7 p.m. in the FedExForum Grand Lobby. The Grizzlies are looking to fill several part-time event day positions for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Multiple departments across the organization are recruiting for part-time roles such as Guest Services Attendant, Box Office Attendant, Concierge and more. Those in part-time roles will work up to 28 hours per week during Grizzlies games and FedExForum Events throughout the 2019-20 season.

Candidates interested must bring their resumes to the job fair. Those who do not have a resume can pre-register at the American Job Center (4240 Hickory Hill) this Wednesday, July 31 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information on the Grizzlies’ game day job fair, visit http://grizzlies.com/gameday-job-fair.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).