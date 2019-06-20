Memphis Grizzlies to host Food Truck Friday on the FedExForum plaza tomorrow, june 21 from 12 – 2 p.m.

The Memphis Grizzlies will host Food Truck Friday tomorrow, June 21 from 12 – 2 p.m. on the FedExForum Plaza.

Lunchgoers are invited to dine and enjoy custom menus from local food trucks parked on the FedExForum Plaza. Those looking for a downtown lunch spot can experience the mobile food movement while enjoying outdoor seating.

In addition, attendees can also enjoy special activities during their lunch break. There will be a live DJ and the Claw Crew will be on site with prizes and giveaways including select tickets to upcoming FedExForum concerts and events. For those interested in Season Tickets to Memphis Grizzlies games for the 2019-20 season, Account Executives will be on hand to assist. Grizzlies fans who purchase Season Tickets will also receive a free jersey of the Grizzlies No. 2 Draft Pick in today’s 2019 NBA Draft.

The Grizzlies Den, a Fanatics Experience will also be open with great offers and sales including 25% off select merchandise as well as buy one get one 50% off on select headwear. Grizzlies fans will have the opportunity to be the first to place orders for the new Draft Pick jersey and will also be able to purchase the NBA Draft Hat Collection by New Era, the Official On-Court Headwear of the NBA.

Those who subscribe to Grizzlies e-news alerts can stay up-to-date on all the latest Grizzlies news. All new Grizzlies e-news subscribers will receive a free pair of sunglasses.

Food trucks coming to FedExForum this Friday are Grill Master Chew, Cousins Maine Lobster and Stick ‘Em.

For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).