Memphis Grizzlies to host Food Truck Friday on FedExForum Plaza this Friday, August 3

The Memphis Grizzlies will host Food Truck Friday this Friday, August 3 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on the FedExForum Plaza.

Lunchgoers are invited to dine and enjoy custom menus from local food trucks parked on the FedExForum Plaza. Those looking for a downtown lunch spot can experience the mobile food movement while enjoying outdoor seating.

In addition, attendees can also enjoy special activities on the FedExForum Plaza. There will be a live DJ and the Claw Crew and Grizz Girls will also be in attendance. For those interested in test driving Season Tickets and Partial Plans to Memphis Grizzlies games for the 2018-19 season, Account Executives will be on hand to assist.

Fans are also encouraged to subscribe to Grizzlies e-news alerts to stay up-to-date on all the latest Grizzlies news. All new Grizzlies e-news subscribers will receive a free pair of sunglasses.

Food trucks coming to FedExForum this Friday are Sushi Jimmi, El Mero, Awesome Dogs and MemPops.

For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).