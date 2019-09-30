Memphis Grizzlies to host fall break game-day clinics presented by Nike on Monday, Oct. 14 at FedExForum

The Memphis Grizzlies will host two Fall Break Youth Basketball Game-Day Clinics presented by Nike on Monday, October 14 on the FedExForum main court as a part of Jr. NBA Week. The first session will be a “Her Time to Play” clinic that will run from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. for girls ages 6-16 while boys ages 6-16 will take the court for the second session from 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Players of all skill levels are welcome to attend.

For just $75, young athletes will have the opportunity to develop their shooting, dribbling and defensive skills and get the chance to train on the Grizzlies’ home court. Registrants will also receive special Grizzlies and Jr. NBA co-branded T-shirts as well as two tickets to that evening’s 7 p.m. game against the Charlotte Hornets, along with various fan experiences. As a bonus, participants will also receive two tickets to watch Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant and the rest of the Grizzlies take on the Chicago Bulls in the team’s home opener on Friday, October 25.

Registration for the Fall Break Game-Day Clinics is open now, and space is limited. For full details and to register, visit grizzlies.com/youthbasketball.



