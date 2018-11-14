Memphis Grizzlies to host annual Holiday Basketball Camps presented by Nike

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their annual Holiday Basketball Camps presented by Nike, with three sessions offered in December and January for kids ages 7-16.

Participants will get to develop their shooting, dribbling and defensive skills as well as other fundamentals while training with Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff. All skill levels are welcome as campers will be grouped by age and ability.

2018 Memphis Grizzlies Holiday Basketball Camps:

Date Time Location Dec. 20-21 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Built Ford Tough Training Facility at FedExForum (191 Beale Street) Dec. 26-28 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal School (1720 Peabody Ave.) Jan. 2-4 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Memphis Jewish Community Center (6560 Poplar Ave.)

In addition to the skills training, campers will compete in the official Jr. NBA Skills Challenge and will receive tickets to a future Grizzlies game where they will get the chance to watch some of their favorite players like Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Jaren Jackson Jr. warm up before the game. Campers will also receive a Grizzlies giveaway package inclusive of a Nike T-shirt, a full-size basketball and more.

Each session will also feature select appearances by Grizzlies entertainment teams, Memphis Hustle players and special Grizzlies guests. At the end of each session, there will be an awards ceremony where participants can win prizes such as autographed Grizzlies merchandise.

Limited spots are available. To register for the Grizzlies Holiday Basketball Camps, visit grizzlies.com/camps.

