Memphis Grizzlies to host 2018 NBA Draft Party at FedExForum on Thursday, June 21 at 6 p.m.

With the No. 4 and No. 32 overall picks in the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies are inviting all of Grizz Nation to FedExForum on Thursday, June 21 at 6 p.m. for the team’s official 2018 NBA Draft Party. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with draft coverage tipping off at 6 p.m on the Grizzlies’ main HD video display. This event is free to the general public and will conclude 30 minutes after the Grizzlies 32nd overall pick.

Fans who RSVP online at nba.com/grizzlies/2018-draft-party will automatically be entered to win a chance to meet one of the Grizzlies’ 2018 NBA Draft picks. An RSVP is not required to attend but is strongly encouraged.

Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace, Chris Vernon along with Grizzlies TV & radio broadcasters, Pete Pranica, Brevin Knight, Rob Fischer and Eric Hasseltine will be on site to discuss the 2018 NBA Draft as it unfolds, and fans can expect to hear exclusive interviews from a few surprise Grizzlies guests. In addition, throughout the night fans will have the opportunity to see performances from various Grizzlies entertainment teams like Grizz Girls, GrizzLine, The Kings of the Court and the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas. Attendees can also enjoy face painting, balloon artists and other activities around the concourse at FedExForum. For those unable to attend the Draft Party, Grind City Media will stream live at grizzlies.com at various times throughout the night providing instant analysis of all the major happenings plus be the first to hear from General Manager, Chris Wallace, live following the draft. Stay tuned and connected to the Grizzlies on Twitter (@memgrizz) and Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) for updates to the schedule.

The ILoveMemphis Blog along with SB Nation’s Grizzly Bear Blues will also be on site for a night of festivities and will be giving the first 150 fans in attendance an ILoveMemphis koozie plus have the chance to win great Grizzly Bear Blues giveaway items.

The Grizzlies Den Team Store will be open all day June 21 through the end of the draft party with great offers and sales including a Fan Appreciation Sale of 50 percent off all merchandise. FedExForum concessions will be open and available for purchase throughout the night, and free parking will be available in the Toyota Parking Garage for all fans in attendance.

All MVP Season Ticket Members who RSVP directly with their Account Executive will receive exclusive access to the Grizzlies MVP hospitality zone along with behind-the-scenes Grizzlies experiences in FedExForum, including a meet & greet with Grizzlies guard MarShon Brooks and complimentary snacks throughout the night. Fans who want to learn more about the MVP Draft Night VIP experience or become a Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Member may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com

Grizzlies fans in the Nashville area can also join in on all the draft night action from 6 – 9 p.m. at The Mainstay (501 Main St.). Fans will be able to enjoy food, drinks and exclusive giveaways while watching the 2018 NBA Draft live with fellow Grizzlies fans and the hosts of Fastbreak Breakfast Podcast.

