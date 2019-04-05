KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

Memphis Grizzlies to host 15 Summer Youth Basketball Camps presented by Nike

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Apr 05, 2019

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their annual Summer Youth Basketball Camps presented by Nike, with a total of 15 sessions in multiple locations across the Mid-South. All sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and the camps are open to boys and girls from ages 7-16. Participants of all skill levels are welcome.

At each session, campers will receive skills training from Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff, which is comprised of current and former college players and coaches, referees, and other basketball professionals. The drills and activities taught during each camp are modeled after some of the same training techniques used by the Memphis Grizzlies themselves. To supplement the technical training, participants will also compete in a variety of fun and challenging contests, competitions and games throughout each of the four-day sessions.

Campers will also receive a giveaway package which will include a Nike camp T-shirt, a full-size Grizzlies basketball, and other Grizzlies-themed items. Each camp will also end with an awards ceremony which will recognize all campers, and will have opportunities to win autographed merchandise and other prizes. As a program highlight, most sessions will feature appearances by Memphis Grizzlies personalities, including players like Mike Conley and Jaren Jackson Jr. plus coaches and entertainment teams.

Finally, and for the first time ever, the team will also host an All-Girls Camp. While general sessions will remain co-ed, this specialty camp (June 24-27 at Independent Presbyterian Church) will allow female campers to play alongside and compete against other young girls exclusively. In addition to the standard camp perks, the All-Girls camp will also feature: special female instructors, a panel of female Grizzlies employees and other industry leaders so as to encourage and inspire attendees, plus featured content and giveaways from Nike’s “Made to Play” and Jr. NBA’s “Her Time To Play” initiatives.

Complete Details

2019 Memphis Grizzlies Summer Basketball Camps

Dates (2019)FacilityAddressNotes
May 28 – 31Memphis Jewish Community Center6560 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN
May 28 – 31Collierville Parks & Recreation440 W. Powell Rd, Collierville, TN
June 3 – 6DeSoto Central Middle School2611 Central Pkwy, Southaven, MS
June 10 – 13Arlington High School5475 Airline Rd, Arlington, TN
June 17 – 20Grace Evangelical Church9750 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN
June 24 – 27Memphis University School6191 Park Ave, Memphis, TN
June 24 – 27Independent Presbyterian Church4738 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis, TN All-Girls Camp; $225
July 1 – 3Millington High School8050 West St, Millington, TN3-Day Camp; $199
July 8 – 11Grace Evangelical Church9750 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN
July 8 – 11Landers Center 4560 Venture Dr., Southaven, MS
July 15 – 18Lakeland Middle Preparatory School5020 Lions Crest Dr., Lakeland, TN
July 22 – 25Grace St.-Luke’s Episcopal School248 Lemaster St, Memphis, TN
July 22 – 25Longview Heights Baptist Church4501 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
July 29 – Aug 1Collierville United Methodist Church454 W. Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN
July 29 – Aug 1Bartlett United Methodist Church5676 Stage Rd, Bartlett, TN

Register

Limited openings are available and many sessions will fill up quickly. To register for the 2019 Grizzlies Summer Basketball Camps, visit www.grizzlies.com/camps.

