Memphis Grizzlies to host 15 Summer Youth Basketball Camps presented by Nike

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their annual Summer Youth Basketball Camps presented by Nike, with a total of 15 sessions in multiple locations across the Mid-South. All sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and the camps are open to boys and girls from ages 7-16. Participants of all skill levels are welcome.

At each session, campers will receive skills training from Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff, which is comprised of current and former college players and coaches, referees, and other basketball professionals. The drills and activities taught during each camp are modeled after some of the same training techniques used by the Memphis Grizzlies themselves. To supplement the technical training, participants will also compete in a variety of fun and challenging contests, competitions and games throughout each of the four-day sessions.

Campers will also receive a giveaway package which will include a Nike camp T-shirt, a full-size Grizzlies basketball, and other Grizzlies-themed items. Each camp will also end with an awards ceremony which will recognize all campers, and will have opportunities to win autographed merchandise and other prizes. As a program highlight, most sessions will feature appearances by Memphis Grizzlies personalities, including players like Mike Conley and Jaren Jackson Jr. plus coaches and entertainment teams.

Finally, and for the first time ever, the team will also host an All-Girls Camp. While general sessions will remain co-ed, this specialty camp (June 24-27 at Independent Presbyterian Church) will allow female campers to play alongside and compete against other young girls exclusively. In addition to the standard camp perks, the All-Girls camp will also feature: special female instructors, a panel of female Grizzlies employees and other industry leaders so as to encourage and inspire attendees, plus featured content and giveaways from Nike’s “Made to Play” and Jr. NBA’s “Her Time To Play” initiatives.

Complete Details

2019 Memphis Grizzlies Summer Basketball Camps

Dates (2019) Facility Address Notes May 28 – 31 Memphis Jewish Community Center 6560 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN May 28 – 31 Collierville Parks & Recreation 440 W. Powell Rd, Collierville, TN June 3 – 6 DeSoto Central Middle School 2611 Central Pkwy, Southaven, MS June 10 – 13 Arlington High School 5475 Airline Rd, Arlington, TN June 17 – 20 Grace Evangelical Church 9750 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN June 24 – 27 Memphis University School 6191 Park Ave, Memphis, TN June 24 – 27 Independent Presbyterian Church 4738 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis, TN All-Girls Camp; $225 July 1 – 3 Millington High School 8050 West St, Millington, TN 3-Day Camp; $199 July 8 – 11 Grace Evangelical Church 9750 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN July 8 – 11 Landers Center 4560 Venture Dr., Southaven, MS July 15 – 18 Lakeland Middle Preparatory School 5020 Lions Crest Dr., Lakeland, TN July 22 – 25 Grace St.-Luke’s Episcopal School 248 Lemaster St, Memphis, TN July 22 – 25 Longview Heights Baptist Church 4501 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS July 29 – Aug 1 Collierville United Methodist Church 454 W. Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN July 29 – Aug 1 Bartlett United Methodist Church 5676 Stage Rd, Bartlett, TN

Register

Limited openings are available and many sessions will fill up quickly. To register for the 2019 Grizzlies Summer Basketball Camps, visit www.grizzlies.com/camps.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.