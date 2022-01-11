Memphis Grizzlies to honor Muggsy Bogues, Elvin Hayes, and Allan Houston as part of team’s 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game

Memphis, Tenn. — On Monday, Jan. 17, the Memphis Grizzlies, National Civil Rights Museum, City of Memphis and Shelby County will host the 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. The MLK Celebration Game vs. the Chicago Bulls will tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT in a side-by-side telecast, broadcasting regionally on Bally Sports Southeast and nationally on TNT. Local channel listings can be found here. The Celebration Game concludes a collection of in-person and virtual events honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In-person and virtual adaptations of annual events include the FedEx Service Project, Sports Legacy Award presentation, annual Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium, the National Civil Rights Museum discussion and Coaches Forum. All events are in an effort to continue the ongoing conversations with the Memphis community and Mid-South youth to remember, celebrate and act on Dr. King’s legacy. Associate MLK Celebration Game sponsors include FedEx, Verizon and Hyde Family Foundation.

Fans can visit grizzlies.com/MLK for a full list of this year’s 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration events, as well watch past symposiums and discussions from previous years.

National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award Honorees

Honorees of the 17th Annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers, feature NBA greats Muggsy Bogues, Elvin Hayes and Allan Houston. The honorees will be celebrated on game day during the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium, presented by the Hyde Family Foundation.

Bogues competed with four teams during his 14-year NBA career, most notably playing point guard for the Charlotte Hornets for the first 10 seasons of the franchise's existence. The 5-foot-3 Bogues, the shortest player ever to play in the NBA, ranked inside the league's top 10 in assists in six straight seasons from 1989-95 and placed second during the 1993-94 season. Following his NBA career, he joined the WNBA coaching ranks as the head coach of the Charlotte Sting. He played four years at Wake Forest University, where his No. 14 jersey is retired. Bogues is the founder of the Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation, an organization formed to help create community outreach programs for at-risk families to assist with basic necessities and assist vocationally bound students with scholarships.

A member of the NBA 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams and a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Hayes starred at the University of Houston, where he was one of the men’s basketball program’s first Black athletes, and competed in “The Game of the Century,” leading the second-ranked Cougars to an upset win over Lew Alcindor’s UCLA Bruins and ending the latter’s 47-game winning streak at the Astrodome in Houston. Selected by the Rockets with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1968 NBA Draft, Hayes played 16 NBA seasons, earning 12 NBA All-Star selections and winning the 1978 NBA Championship as a member of the Washington Bullets (now Wizards). When the Rayville, La. native ended his career in 1984, after playing a then-NBA record 1,303 games and 50,000 minutes, he ranked third in league history in both points (27,313) and rebounds (16,279).

A two-time NBA All-Star (in 2000 and 2001), Houston enjoyed a stellar, 12-year NBA career that included two 20-plus point scoring seasons with the New York Knicks, where he played nine seasons following three with the Detroit Pistons. A key member of the Knicks’ 1999 Eastern Conference Championship team, Houston made one of the most memorable shots in franchise history, a running one-hander with under one second remaining to help New York clinch its 1999 first-round Playoff series at Miami. Houston was a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. team at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and saw his No. 20 jersey retired by the University of Tennessee in 2011. Currently Vice President of Player Leadership and Development with the Knicks, Houston founded and oversees The FISLL Project and Allan Houston Legacy Foundation (AHLF) with a focus on promoting youth mentoring, responsible fatherhood and entrepreneurship. He was honored by the Obama Administration with the President’s Council on Service and Engagement Award in 2011.

The symposium will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Southeast on Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. and will recognize Bogues, Hayes and Houston for their dedication and significant contributions – in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – to civil and human rights, the social justice movement and for laying the foundation for future leaders through their careers in sports.

Discussions and Community Impact

The multi-day schedule of events begins on Wednesday, Jan. 12, with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service presented by FedEx. Grizzlies Connect volunteers, the Women’s Foundation of Greater Memphis and FedEx volunteers will join the Mid-South Food Bank to set up a mobile food pantry to supply 500 local families and organizations with food boxes. The drive-thru is invite only. In addition, the volunteers will pack necessities bags filled with soap, lotion, hand sanitizer, masks and snacks benefiting Living Grace Memphis. The 1,000 Grace bags will be sent to underserved and underrepresented homeless youth in Memphis.

Following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, MENTOR Memphis Grizzlies (MMG) is celebrating National Mentoring Month by recognizing and honoring individuals, businesses and groups that have exemplified a commitment to youth mentoring. Awards will be given to the Mentee of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Mentoring Practitioner of the Year, Business Partnership of the Year, Mentor Advocate of the Year and the MMG Affiliate Organization of the Year. Award recipients will be honored during the National Mentoring Month Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., in the Grand Lobby at FedExForum.

In honor of the Grizzlies 20th Annual MLK Day Celebration game, the Grizzlies will host Amplifying Youth Voices: Driving the Dream spoken word contest presented by Verizon. The top three finalists will receive scholarship money and the first-place winner will be featured in-game during the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration game against the Chicago Bulls.

On Friday, Jan. 14, the Memphis Grizzlies will host its annual MLK High School Classic presented by Nike. Varsity boys and girls teams from Holcomb and Neely High Schools, both of Missouri, will compete on the Grizzlies’ main court and then attend that evening’s game against the Mavericks. Also on Friday, the Martin Luther King Jr. NBA Coaches’ Forum will be held in the Draft Room at FedExForum from 7-8:30 p.m. The program will feature presentations from the Positive Coaching Alliance and a special guest panel. The forum, moderated by Grind City Media’s Mike Wallace, will discuss using sports to overcome bias. Local coaches and sports administrators from all levels can register for this free event at https://MemGrizzYouth.com/.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Grizzlies will host the Martin Luther King Jr. “Play Like The Pros” Showcase presented by Nike. The daylong slate of youth basketball games will take place at FedExForum and features elementary and middle school teams from Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama of the Tennessee Valley Basketball Association.

The celebration continues when the Memphis Grizzlies and National Civil Rights Museum host, virtually, The Intersection of Race & Sports, premiering at 6 p.m. on grizzlies.com/MLK and the Memphis Grizzlies YouTube Channel. The virtual discussion, hosted by Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace, is focused on issues affecting Black Athletes with The Undefeated’s Marc Spears, Executive Director of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition James Cadogan and WNBA star A’Ja Wilson. The virtual discussion will feature opening remarks from Memphis Grizzlies Director of Player Support, former Grizzlies player and Grizzlies Prep Mentor Elliot Perry and National Civil Rights Museum President Russ Wigginton.

The event lineup will continue with the annual Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium, presented by the Hyde Family Foundation, from 1-2 p.m. in the Grizzlies Built Ford Tough Training Facility at FedExForum. The symposium, hosted by Grizzlies television play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica, will feature Bogues, Hayes and Houston, who will share stories of their community work and experiences through their career in sports, in the spirit of Dr. King. The symposium will feature opening remarks from National Civil Rights Museum President Russ Wigginton. The symposium will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Southeast. While admission is free to the symposium with the purchase of a ticket to the Grizzlies vs. Bulls game, space is limited. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

MENTOR Memphis Grizzlies affiliates will have information tables inside FedExForum to recruit mentors for their respective programs before the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game against the Chicago Bulls. Themed Driving the Dream Through Mentoring, the Recruitment Fair will be active until the start of the third quarter and will be located on the Plaza Level.

Tip-off for the Grizzlies vs. Bulls matchup is at 2:30 p.m. with the National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award Ceremony presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers preceding the game. Memphis Grizzlies Scholars and National Civil Rights Museum Representatives will present the honorees with the Sports Legacy Award before tip-off. In addition, Monday's game will feature a special halftime performance presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers featuring a special tribute to Dr Martin Luther King Jr by Grammy nominated R&B artist Angie Stone, along with 2021 season runner up of The Voice and Memphis native, Wendy Moten. They will be joined by special guests including the Royal Horns and the legendary Grammy nominated Hi Rhythm Section and more.

Tune-in Monday, Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m. to the MLK Celebration Game vs. the Chicago Bulls in a side-by-side telecast, broadcasting regionally on Bally Sports Southeast, presented by FanDuel Sportsbook and nationally on TNT. Fans will want to tune in early at 2 p.m. to catch Grizzlies LIVE presented by Ford and your Mid-south Ford Dealers featuring Pete Pranica, Brevin Knight, Rob Fischer and Chris Vernon. Local channel listings can be found here.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase single game tickets, including the MLK Celebration Game, can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets.