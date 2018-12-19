Memphis Grizzlies to hold Grizzlies All-Star Pop-A-Shot Challenge presented by Bass Pro Shops

As part of an NBA league-wide competition, the Memphis Grizzlies will hold a Grizzlies All-Star Pop-A-Shot Challenge where one winner will have the opportunity to represent Memphis in the NBA All-Star Pop-A-Shot Challenge during All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, N.C. The Grizzlies All-Star Pop-A-Shot Challenge is presented by Bass Pro Shops.

Fans can sign-up to participate in two preliminary events. Preliminary contests will be held in the Built Ford Tough Training Facility at FedExForum on Wednesday, December 26 before the Grizzlies take on the Cleveland Cavaliers and on Saturday, December 29 before the Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics matchup. The winners from each contest will then face off in a semi-final competition on January 4 during the Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets game.

Fans can also sign-up for a contest on Sunday, December 30 held at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid. The winner of the Bass Pro Shops Contest will not only receive a one night stay at Big Cypress Lodge, but will also take on the semi-final winner on January 9 during the Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup. The final winner and a guest will receive an NBA All-Star Experience with round trip tickets to and from Charlotte, accommodations, two tickets to select All-Star events and a chance to compete in the NBA All-Star Pop-A-Shot Challenge during All-Star Weekend in February.

All fans must pre-register online as limited spots are available. To register for the Grizzlies All-Star Pop-A-Shot Challenge and for additional rules and conditions, visit http://grizzlies.com/popashot.

