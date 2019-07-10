Memphis Grizzlies to hold final auditions for 2019-20 Grizz Girls dance team Sunday, July 14 at 6 p.m.

The Memphis Grizzlies will hold final auditions for the 2019-20 Grizz Girls dance team at 6 p.m. this Sunday, July 14 at The Halloran Centre at the Orpheum Theater. Final auditions will be free and open to the general public with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Fans will also be able to tune in to the live stream of the Grizz Girls Final Auditions at grizzlies.com.

In addition, the Grizzlies have announced that Varsity Spirit, the market leader in cheer and dance apparel, is now the Official Outfitter of the Grizz Girls. Not only will Varsity Spirit provide gear for Sunday’s finals, but the worldwide apparel brand will also be collaborating with the Grizzlies in performance and practice wear along with off the court gear for the Grizz Girls in all official events and appearances. The 2019-20 Grizz Girls will perform at FedExForum for all Memphis Grizzlies home games during the 2019-20 season and will represent the team at events locally, regionally and internationally.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For a limited time only, Grizzlies fans who become new Season Ticket Members will also receive a free Ja Morant jersey.