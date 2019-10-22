Memphis Grizzlies to hold annual Infie 500 Diaper Derby on Sunday, November 17 vs. Denver Nuggets

The Memphis Grizzlies are inviting the fastest babies in the Mid-South to participate in the Grizzlies’ annual Infie 500 Diaper Derby at halftime on Sunday, Novmeber 17 when the team takes on the Denver Nuggets at 5 p.m. at FedExForum.

To enter a baby in the race, family members must submit an online entry on grizzlies.com/infie500 explaining in 50 words or less why their baby should be selected. Entries will be judged based on content creativity. Submissions will be accepted beginning on Sunday, October 27 and will close at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 7. Babies must be between 6-12 months to participate. Babies who can walk are not eligible.

Those selected will be notified by Friday, November 8 and will receive four tickets to the November 17 game. Babies selected are required to attend a photo shoot to be held at FedExForum on Sunday, November 10.

The fastest baby will crawl away with the grand prize and the Golden Bottle Trophy, a $50 Gift Card from the Grizzlies Den by Fanatics and the priceless recognition of being the Grizzlies’ 2019-2020 Infie 500 Diaper Derby Champion.

Guidelines for the participants are as follow:

Babies must be 6-12 months, but cannot be walkers. Crawlers only. No children over the age of one will be allowed to participate.

Two escorts may accompany the baby to the game and will be permitted on court during the race.

Parents/Guardians may use objects (toys, keys, etc.) to encourage babies along the course.

Race Course will extend from the foul line (free throw line) to half court, a distance of approximately 42 feet.

If at any point race participants become uncomfortable with the situation (crying, refusal to move, etc.), parents/guardians may remove their baby from the race.

For more information on the Grizzlies Infie 500 Diaper Derby and a full list of contest rules, head to grizzlies.com/infie500 for all details.