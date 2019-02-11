Memphis Grizzlies to hold annual Infie 500 Diaper Derby on Sunday, March 10 vs. Orlando Magic

The Memphis Grizzlies are inviting the fastest babies in the Mid-South to participate in the Grizzlies’ annual Infie 500 Diaper Derby at halftime on Sunday, March 10 when the team hosts the Orlando Magic at 5 p.m.

To enter a baby in the race, family members are asked to submit an online entry on grizzlies.com explaining in 50 words or less why their baby should be selected. Entries will be judged based on content creativity. Submissions will be accepted starting today, Monday, February 11 and will close at noon on Monday, February 18. Babies must be between 6-12 months to participate. Babies who can walk are not eligible.

Finalists will be notified by Wednesday, February 20 and will receive four tickets to the March 10 game. Babies selected are required to attend a photo shoot to be held at FedExForum on Monday, March 4.

The fastest baby will crawl away with the grand prize and the Golden Bottle Trophy, a $50 Gift Card from the Grizzlies Den by Fanatics and the priceless recognition of being the Grizzlies’ 2019 Infie 500 Diaper Derby Champion.

Guidelines for the participants are as follow:

Babies must be 6-12 months, but cannot be walkers. Crawlers only. No children over the age of one will be allowed to participate.

Two escorts may accompany the baby to the game and will be permitted on court during the race.

Parents/Guardians may use objects (toys, keys, etc.) to encourage babies along the course.

Race Course will extend from the foul line (free throw line) to half court, a distance of approximately 42 feet.

If at any point race participants become uncomfortable with the situation (crying, refusal to move, etc.), parents/guardians may remove their baby from the race.

For more information on the Grizzlies Infie 500 Diaper Derby and a full list of contest rules, visit the official entry page HERE.

