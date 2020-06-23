Memphis Grizzlies to distribute 20,000 ‘Believe Memphis’ face masks throughout the community

‘Believe Memphis,’ an expression core to the ethos of the Memphis Grizzlies, has come to serve as a rallying cry for the city at large, so there was no better phrase to feature on 20,000 cloth face masks the team is putting into circulation within the greater Memphis community. Beginning Monday, June 29, fans and residents will have the opportunity to obtain one of the face masks through a variety of channels including Pinnacle Financial Partners, Mid-South Ford Dealers and Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid. In addition, the Grizzlies will deliver 4,000 face masks to front line workers and delivery drivers to show appreciation to essential workers at FedEx, Pepsi and Anheuser-Busch, as well as 1,000 masks to City of Memphis and Shelby County employees.

Committed to helping flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the Grizzlies efforts to provide face masks to Memphians supports two greater initiatives, both in Memphis and across the state. The Grizzlies joined the state’s Economic Recovery Group and more than 30 other flagship Tennessee brands to distribute more than 250,000 face masks statewide as part of the TN Strong Mask Movement. Locally, the Grizzlies are supporting Tennessee legislators Representative Karen Camper and Senator Raumesh Akbari and their ‘Mask Up and Live Memphis’ campaign which informs and encourages the importance of mask wearing, as well as providing masks to predominantly African American communities in Memphis.

Memphis Grizzlies fans can pick up a Believe Memphis face mask at the Grizz Den at FedExForum when it reopens July 9. The Grizz Den will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and will adhere to the Memphis and Shelby County Back-To-Business Framework for retail stores, including social distancing and limited occupancy. Face masks will also be required for entry. Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive Believe Memphis Mask Pick-Up, presented by Gold Strike.

Fans can pick up their Believe Memphis masks from the following partner locations beginning on June 29 while supplies last.

Available starting 6/29

Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid - 1 Bass Pro Drive Memphis, TN 38105

Available starting 6/29

Landers Ford Collierville - 2082 W. Poplar Ave Collierville, TN 38017

Homer Skelton Ford of Millington - 9030 Highway 51 N. Millington,TN 38053

AutoNation WolfChase - 7925 Stage Road Memphis, TN 38133

Homer Skelton Ford - Olive Branch 6950 Hanna Cove Olive Branch, MS 38654

Landers Ford Southaven - 95 E. Goodman Rd. Southaven, MS 38671

West Memphis Ford - 2400 E. Service Road West Memphis, AR 72301

AutoNation Ford Memphis - 2515 Mt. Moriah Memphis, TN 38115

Available starting 6/29

Shady Grove - 949 S. Shady Grove Road Memphis, TN 38120

Cordova - 894 N. Germantown Parkway, Suite 4 Cordova, TN 38018

Oak Court - 4445 Poplar Avenue Memphis, TN 38117

Union Avenue - 155 Rozelle St. Memphis, TN 38104

Germantown/Wolf River - 1264 Germantown Road Germantown, TN 38138

Forest Hill - 9057 Poplar Ave Germantown, TN 38138

Available starting 7/9. Store hours are Thursday - Saturday, 11:00am to 6:00pm

FedExForum (Northside) - 191 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103

Along with social distancing measures and frequent hand washing, wearing the limited edition, free face masks have the power to help flatten the curve and save lives throughout the city. For more information on the team and the Believe Memphis face mask distribution points, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).