Memphis Grizzlies to compete in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019

The NBA announced today that all 30 NBA teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies, will compete at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which will take place from July 5-15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

In addition, the 15th NBA Summer League will feature the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, marking the first time two international teams will participate in the event. Team China previously played in Las Vegas at NBA Summer League 2007; Team Croatia will make its NBA Summer League debut.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 will be an 11-day, 83-game competition that opens with all 32 teams playing four preliminary games each. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at NBA Summer League.

Last year, all 30 NBA teams participated at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League for the first time. NBA Summer League 2018 set a record for total attendance (139,972) for the second consecutive year and matched the single-day attendance record (17,500), which was established in 2017.

The 2018 event was the most-watched NBA Summer League ever, with ESPN and NBA TV combining to amass 30.4 million hours viewed. Fans across social media platforms accounted for more than 565 million video views, an increase of 35 percent from the previous year.

Ticket information and complete game and broadcast schedules for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 will be announced at a later date.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ remaining contests may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.