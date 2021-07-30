Memphis Grizzlies agree in principle to acquire draft rights to Ziaire Williams from New Orleans Pelicans

As part of a trade to be finalized later, the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to wing Ziaire Williams (zy-air), the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williams (6-8 ¼, 185) was named a top-10 finalist for the 2020-21 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award as a freshman at Stanford, where he averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.8 minutes in 20 games. The 19-year-old recorded the second triple-double in program history with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists on Jan. 7 vs. Washington and earned Naismith Trophy Player of the Week honors on Jan. 11.

The California native won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2019 U19 FIBA World Cup.