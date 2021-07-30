KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies agree in principle to acquire draft rights to Ziaire Williams from New Orleans Pelicans

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jul 29, 2021

As part of a trade to be finalized later, the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to wing Ziaire Williams (zy-air), the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williams (6-8 ¼, 185) was named a top-10 finalist for the 2020-21 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award as a freshman at Stanford, where he averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.8 minutes in 20 games. The 19-year-old recorded the second triple-double in program history with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists on Jan. 7 vs. Washington and earned Naismith Trophy Player of the Week honors on Jan. 11.

The California native won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2019 U19 FIBA World Cup.

Grizzlies E-News

Sign up for Grizzlies E-News for the latest team news, promotions, contests and ticket offers delivered directly to your in-box.

Sign Up

Connect With Us

Join the conversation about the teams plus enjoy exclusive behind the scenes video and more.

Tags
Grizzlies, Pressroom

Upcoming Home Games

Related Content

Grizzlies

Pressroom

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter