Memphis Grizzlies tip-off Summer Youth Basketball Camps presented by Nike this Tuesday, May 28

The Memphis Grizzlies will tip-off their annual Summer Youth Basketball Camps presented by Nike this Tuesday, May 28. The team will host a total of 15 sessions in multiple locations across the Mid-South this summer. All sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and the camps are open to boys and girls from ages 7-16. Participants of all skill levels are welcome.

At each session, campers will receive skills training from Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff, which is comprised of current and former college players and coaches, referees, and other basketball professionals. The drills and activities taught during each camp are modeled after some of the same training techniques used by the Memphis Grizzlies themselves. To supplement the technical training, participants will also compete in a variety of fun and challenging contests, competitions and games throughout each of the four-day sessions.

Campers will also receive a package which will include a Nike camp T-shirt, a full-size Grizzlies basketball and other Grizzlies-themed items. Each camp will also end with an awards ceremony recognizing all campers in which participants will have opportunities to win autographed merchandise and other prizes. In addition, select sessions will feature appearances by special Memphis Grizzlies guests such as players, coaches and entertainment teams.

Finally, and for the first time ever, the Grizzlies will also host an All-Girls Camp. While general sessions will remain co-ed, the All-Girls Camp on June 24-27 at Independent Presbyterian Church will allow female campers to play alongside and compete against other young girls exclusively. In addition to the standard camp perks, the All-Girls camp will also feature: special female instructors, a panel discussion with female Grizzlies employees and other industry leaders to help guide, encourage and inspire attendees, and giveaways from Nike’s “Made to Play” and Jr. NBA’s “Her Time To Play” initiatives.

2019 Memphis Grizzlies Summer Basketball Camps

Dates (2019) Facility Address Notes May 28 – 31 Memphis Jewish Community Center 6560 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN May 28 – 31 Collierville Parks & Recreation 440 W. Powell Rd, Collierville, TN June 3 – 6 DeSoto Central Middle School 2611 Central Pkwy, Southaven, MS June 10 – 13 Arlington High School 5475 Airline Rd, Arlington, TN June 17 – 20 Grace Evangelical Church 9750 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN June 24 – 27 Memphis University School 6191 Park Ave, Memphis, TN June 24 – 27 Independent Presbyterian Church 4738 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis, TN All-Girls Camp; $225 July 1 – 3 Millington High School 8050 West St, Millington, TN 3-Day Camp; $199 July 8 – 11 Grace Evangelical Church 9750 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN July 8 – 11 Landers Center 4560 Venture Dr., Southaven, MS July 15 – 18 Lakeland Middle Preparatory School 5020 Lions Crest Dr., Lakeland, TN July 22 – 25 Grace St.-Luke’s Episcopal School 248 Lemaster St, Memphis, TN July 22 – 25 Longview Heights Baptist Church 4501 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS July 29 – Aug 1 Collierville United Methodist Church 454 W. Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN July 29 – Aug 1 Bartlett United Methodist Church 5676 Stage Rd, Bartlett, TN

Limited slots are still available and many sessions are filling up quickly. To register for a session and to view a full schedule of this year’s 2019 Summer Youth Basketball Camps, visit www.grizzlies.com/camps.

