Memphis Grizzlies tip-off Summer Youth Basketball Camps presented by Nike this Tuesday, May 28

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: May 24, 2019

The Memphis Grizzlies will tip-off their annual Summer Youth Basketball Camps presented by Nike this Tuesday, May 28. The team will host a total of 15 sessions in multiple locations across the Mid-South this summer. All sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and the camps are open to boys and girls from ages 7-16. Participants of all skill levels are welcome.


REGISTER HERE

At each session, campers will receive skills training from Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff, which is comprised of current and former college players and coaches, referees, and other basketball professionals. The drills and activities taught during each camp are modeled after some of the same training techniques used by the Memphis Grizzlies themselves. To supplement the technical training, participants will also compete in a variety of fun and challenging contests, competitions and games throughout each of the four-day sessions.

Campers will also receive a package which will include a Nike camp T-shirt, a full-size Grizzlies basketball and other Grizzlies-themed items. Each camp will also end with an awards ceremony recognizing all campers in which participants will have opportunities to win autographed merchandise and other prizes. In addition, select sessions will feature appearances by special Memphis Grizzlies guests such as players, coaches and entertainment teams.

Finally, and for the first time ever, the Grizzlies will also host an All-Girls Camp. While general sessions will remain co-ed, the All-Girls Camp on June 24-27 at Independent Presbyterian Church will allow female campers to play alongside and compete against other young girls exclusively. In addition to the standard camp perks, the All-Girls camp will also feature: special female instructors, a panel discussion with female Grizzlies employees and other industry leaders to help guide, encourage and inspire attendees, and giveaways from Nike’s “Made to Play” and Jr. NBA’s “Her Time To Play” initiatives.


2019 Memphis Grizzlies Summer Basketball Camps

Dates (2019)FacilityAddressNotes
May 28 – 31Memphis Jewish Community Center6560 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN
May 28 – 31Collierville Parks & Recreation440 W. Powell Rd, Collierville, TN
June 3 – 6DeSoto Central Middle School2611 Central Pkwy, Southaven, MS
June 10 – 13Arlington High School5475 Airline Rd, Arlington, TN
June 17 – 20Grace Evangelical Church9750 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN
June 24 – 27Memphis University School6191 Park Ave, Memphis, TN
June 24 – 27Independent Presbyterian Church4738 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis, TN All-Girls Camp; $225
July 1 – 3Millington High School8050 West St, Millington, TN3-Day Camp; $199
July 8 – 11Grace Evangelical Church9750 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN
July 8 – 11Landers Center 4560 Venture Dr., Southaven, MS
July 15 – 18Lakeland Middle Preparatory School5020 Lions Crest Dr., Lakeland, TN
July 22 – 25Grace St.-Luke’s Episcopal School248 Lemaster St, Memphis, TN
July 22 – 25Longview Heights Baptist Church4501 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
July 29 – Aug 1Collierville United Methodist Church454 W. Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN
July 29 – Aug 1Bartlett United Methodist Church5676 Stage Rd, Bartlett, TN

Limited slots are still available and many sessions are filling up quickly. To register for a session and to view a full schedule of this year’s 2019 Summer Youth Basketball Camps, visit www.grizzlies.com/camps.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

