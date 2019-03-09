Memphis Grizzlies tip-off hoops for St. Jude this Sunday, March 10

The Memphis Grizzlies will campaign for Hoops for St. Jude throughout March and April in order to raise awareness of the lifesaving work done by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The campaign will run beginning this Sunday, March 10 through the end of the regular season.

In an effort to support St. Jude, the Grizzlies will launch their silent auction this Sunday, March 10. The auction will feature autographed jerseys, basketballs and other Grizzlies memorabilia. There will also be additional items from teams that the Grizzlies will be playing against throughout March and April. All fans are encouraged to download the Grizzlies auction platform on their mobile devices by searching “Handbid” in the iTunes Store or in Google Play. Through the Handbid app, fans will be able to bid on one-of-a-kind items remotely.

As a part of the Grizzlies Hoops for St. Jude challenge, fans attending select remaining home games of the regular season can test their shooting skills with the Grizzlies Hoops for St. Jude Pop-A-Shot Challenge in front of Section 228 at FedExForum. For $5, fans can participate in two rounds of shooting for a chance to win autographed prizes. All proceeds will be donated to St. Jude.

In addition, during three select home games, fans will have the opportunity to stop by the FedExHub at Section 115 where they can donate to St. Jude and receive a mystery grab bag featuring Grizzlies items. Mystery grab bags will be available today, March 8 when the Grizzlies take on the Utah Jazz, March 25 when the team faces the Oklahoma City Thunder and March 27 during the Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors game.

The support of NBA stars, coaches, broadcasters and fans helps St. Jude continue leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The campaign starts during Hoops for St. Jude Week™ (March 10-16) which the Grizzlies have elected to celebrate for the remainder of the regular season.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to the Grizzlies’ remaining contests may do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.