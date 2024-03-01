Memphis Grizzlies tip-off Hoops for St. Jude campaign

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their Hoops for St. Jude campaign, constructed to raise funds and awareness toward the lifesaving work done by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® throughout the month of March. The campaign features a Grizzlies online silent auction, a Celebrity Halftime Game, Mystery Grab Bags, a chance to win a 2024 Kia Sorento, courtesy of Gossett Motor Cars, and more.

The Grizzlies and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® will team up for Hoops for St. Jude Day, which is now two full days of hoops, heart and heroism. Throughout Tuesday, March 12, and Wednesday, March 13, fans can expect to see the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® celebrated during Grind City Media’s slate of shows, as well as on the Grizzlies radio affiliate, 92.9 ESPN. Special guests will include fan-favorite Grizzlies personalities encouraging fans to donate to St. Jude in exchange for unique hourly incentives.

To have a chance to win one of the exclusive prizes below, fans will need to visit grizzlies.com/StJude and donate for their name to be entered into a drawing. Fans can purchase tickets for the games on Tuesday, March 12, against the Washington Wizards and Wednesday, March 13, against the Charlotte Hornets by going online to grizzlies.com/tickets or through the Official Grizzlies Mobile App.

Donates at this time for a chance to win... Tuesday, March 12 – Hoops for St. Jude Donation Incentives* 8-9 a.m. 20th Anniversary Grizzlies Bobblehead Set, featuring 20 total bobbleheads. 9-10 a.m. Downtown Memphis Stay-cation package featuring a two-night hotel stay and various Memphis attraction passes. 10-11 a.m. Team-signed special edition black leather Grizzlies basketball. 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. Autographed Derrick Rose 2023 Grizzlies Redbirds jersey. 12-1 p.m. Team-signed 2021 Grizzlies Redbirds jersey. 1-2 p.m. PS4 gaming console. 2-3 p.m. Four-pack of tickets to the all-new Dino Exhibit at the Memphis Zoo (Zoo admission included). 3-4 p.m. Autographed Ziaire Williams 2022 Grizzlies Redbirds jersey. 4-5 p.m. 20th Anniversary Grizzlies Bobblehead Set, featuring 20 total bobbleheads. 5-6 p.m. Autographed Ja Morant 2022 Grizzlies Redbirds jersey. 6-7 p.m. Downtown Memphis Stay-cation package featuring a two-night hotel stay and various Memphis attraction passes. 7-8 p.m. Four-pack of tickets to the all-new Dino Exhibit at the Memphis Zoo (Zoo admission included). 8-9 p.m. Two tickets to the following Downtown Memphis attractions: National Civil Rights Museum, Memphis Rock-N-Soul Museum and The Blues Hall of Fame Museum. 9-10 p.m. One gift certificate for a pair of Nike shoes.

8-9 a.m. March 191 Collab, presented by Hennessy, Alexis Miché, Bag Set. 9-10 a.m. Autographed Marcus Smart 2023 Grizzlies Redbirds jersey. 10-11 a.m. 20th Anniversary Grizzlies Bobblehead Set, featuring 20 total bobbleheads. 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. Four-pack of tickets to the all-new Dino Exhibit at the Memphis Zoo (Zoo admission included). 12-1 p.m. Downtown Memphis Stay-cation package featuring a two-night hotel stay and various Memphis attraction passes. 1-2 p.m. Autographed Vince Williams Jr. 2022 Grizzlies Redbirds jersey. 2-3 p.m. Two tickets to the following Downtown Memphis attractions: National Civil Rights Museum, Memphis Rock-N-Soul Museum and The Blues Hall of Fame Museum. 3-4 p.m. One gift certificate for a pair of Nike shoes. 4-5 p.m. Autographed Santi Aldama 2022 Grizzlies Redbirds jersey. 5-6 p.m. 20th Anniversary Grizzlies Bobblehead Set, featuring 20 total bobbleheads. 6-7 p.m. Free Southland Casino buffet coupon, good Mondays and Tuesdays, to the first 50 fans who donate $15 or more. 7-8 p.m. Downtown Memphis Stay-cation package featuring a two-night hotel stay and various Memphis attraction passes. 8-9 p.m. Four-pack of tickets to the all-new Dino Exhibit at the Memphis Zoo (Zoo admission included). 9-10 p.m. Autographed John Konchar 2022 Grizzlies Redbirds jersey.

New to Hoops for St. Jude Day this season is the Halftime Airplane Toss, presented by Gossett Motor Cars, on Tuesday, March 12. The first 10,000 fans to arrive at the game will receive a paper airplane template. Fans will fold their paper airplane, and when prompted, toss them toward center court during halftime for a chance to win a 2024 Kia Sorento, courtesy of Gossett Motor Cars.

Returning for a second season is the Hoops for St. Jude Celebrity Basketball Game, occurring at halftime on Wednesday, March 13, against the Charlotte Hornets. Former Grizzlies players Tony Allen and Zach Randolph will serve as coaches for teams that include NLE Choppa, Carmeon Hamilton, Zach Myers, Ashley Shields and more.

Mystery Grab Bags are back and will be available during select home games in March. Grab Bags are available for a donation and may include player autographed items, past giveaways, last season’s apparel and more. Fans can grab the Who Run It?! bag for a $175 donation,the Middle Mane for $300 or the Super Grizz bag for $500.

Also available for purchase through the silent auction platform are Aquamane Superhero Slides. Originally slated as a giveaway on Friday, April 5, these slides will now be available for fans to acquire by making a $5 donation to St. Jude. At the conclusion of Hoops for St. Jude, any remaining slides will be donated to the following community organizations: YMCA of Memphis & Mid-South, Hospitality Hub, Room in the Inn, City of Memphis Parks & Rec. and Memphis Union Mission.

The Grizzlies’ online silent auction is open for preview, with bidding opening Tuesday, March 12, and features one-of-a-kind memorabilia, autographed jerseys, basketballs, exclusive experiences and more. The silent auction will run through Sunday, April 14. To learn how to place your bid or to donate, visit grizzlies.com/StJude. Due to generous donations through programs like Hoops for St. Jude, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food in order to focus on what is most important: helping their child live.

