Memphis Grizzlies sign Xavier Sneed to 10-day contract

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Xavier Sneed to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sneed (6-5, 215) has appeared in 27 games (24 starts) in his first two seasons with the NBA G League’s Greensboro Swarm following a four-year collegiate career at Kansas State University. Unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 24-year-old has appeared in 14 games for the Swarm this season and has averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.86 steals in 26.3 minutes while shooting 50.5% from the field and 39% from 3-point range.