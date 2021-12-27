KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal
GREENSBORO, NC - NOVEMBER 10: Xavier Sneed #20 of the Greensboro Swarm pushes up the court against Rio Grande Valley Vipers on November 10, 2021 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies sign Xavier Sneed to 10-day contract

Posted: Dec 27, 2021

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed forward Xavier Sneed to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sneed (6-5, 215) has appeared in 27 games (24 starts) in his first two seasons with the NBA G League’s Greensboro Swarm following a four-year collegiate career at Kansas State University. Unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 24-year-old has appeared in 14 games for the Swarm this season and has averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.86 steals in 26.3 minutes while shooting 50.5% from the field and 39% from 3-point range.

