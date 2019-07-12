Memphis Grizzlies sign Tyus Jones to multi-year contract

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team signed guard Tyus Jones to a multi-year contract. Jones will wear jersey #21 for the Grizzlies.

Jones (6-2, 196) appeared in 68 games (23 starts) for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season and set career highs with 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.19 steals in 22.9 minutes while setting an NBA record for assist-to-turnover ratio (6.96). He averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.48 steals in 32.4 minutes with a 7.17 assist-to-turnover ratio in his 23 starts.

The 23-year-old has competed in 247 regular season games (34 starts) over four seasons with Minnesota and holds career averages of 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.03 steals in 17.7 minutes since he was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft.

Playing alongside Grizzlies teammate Grayson Allen, Jones guided Duke to the 2015 NCAA title as a freshman and garnered NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player and NCAA South Regional All-Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors, becoming the first Blue Devil to earn both awards. The Apple Valley, Minnesota native started all 39 games and averaged 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 33.9 minutes during his lone season at Duke.

